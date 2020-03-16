Key Ontario Multi-Facility Golf Companies Adjusting Operations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As the concerns grow over the COVID-19 pandemic, some major multi-facility golf course operators in Ontario are suspending some operations.

The largest among them, ClubLink, shared on Friday that they would be ceasing the hosting of golf and social events until May 1st.

John Finlayson, COO of the company that operates more than 50 courses in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida, provided a statement:

On Monday, March 16th GolfNorth Properties shared the following statement on their website. The company operates 29 sport-related facilities in Ontario and Cape Breton.

The COVID-19 pandemic has arrived in some of the communities in which we do business. GolfNorth is diligently monitoring the entire situation and will provide information to our staff and customers as soon as it becomes available. At this time, Public Health is recommending basic infection preventative measures as an appropriate response to combating infection.

Frequent and thorough hand washing

Stay home if you are sick

Appropriate respiratory etiquette, including covering coughs and sneezes

Avoid using other workers’ phones, desks, offices or other work tools and equipment when possible

Maintain regular housekeeping practices, including routine cleaning and disinfecting of surface’s, equipment, and other elements of the work environment

Golf is an industry that promotes good health, provides wide open spaces and fresh air to staff and patrons. Many of our operations have not yet opened for the golf season, and any bookings that are scheduled for the next two weeks should be evaluated in consultation with management.

Actions to date beyond those recommended by Public Health:

Operations are temporarily suspended at Uplands Ski Hill

Operating restaurants (currently Foxbridge and Forest locations) will limit the number of patrons to support social distancing

We will continue to monitor the situation closely. Our goal is to open as soon as possible in whatever capacity the situation allows.

Brampton-based Kaneff Golf, who owns and operates six golf properties, decided to close their golf operations until April 6th. This includes Lionhead, Royal Ontario, Royal Niagara, Carlisle, Century Pines, and Streetsville Glen.