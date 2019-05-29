Kids To The Course Classic A Success Once Again: Kevin Haime Interview (Audio)

The sold-out 2019 Kids To The Kids Golf Classic in support of the Kevin Haime Junior Golf Initiative was held on May 14 at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario.

The day proved to be an unqualified success with an appearance by 8-time LPGA winner Brooke Henderson and her sister/caddy Brittany courtesy of PING Canada. They conducted a clinic for a swarm of junior golfers from Ontario and Quebec, to the delight of the young fans.

The outing also saw guests enjoy a full day of activities on and off the golf course. It was capped with a closing dinner and auction events that raised funds for the program.

Once again the event received tremendous corporate and personal support, ultimately resulting in nearly $72,000 raised. That will support the purchase of junior golf memberships, other chosen junior golf programs around the region, plus other community events and groups.

In the midst of the day Kevin Haime sat down with Flagstick.com to share some thoughts on the event, what it has become, and its meaning to Kevin and his wife Lisa, who donate their time, and more, to run the initiative.

Kevin Haime: 2019 Kids To The Course Classic

To learn more about the Kevin Haime Junior Golf Initiative please visit their website at this link.