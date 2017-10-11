Kingston Golfer Proposing Heritage Designation for Belle Park Fairways

It seems the fight to keep Belle Park Fairways, the Municipal Golf Course in Kingston, Ontario, is still on.

A recent staff proposal was accepted by City Council that would see the city-owned golf course be converted to other uses, but one interested citizen is keeping the fight for the course founded in 1974 alive.

Frank Dixon, a member of the Belle Park working group, wants the golf facility to have a Heritage Designation to protect it from development. He plans to reveal the details of his proposal on Thursday, October 12.

