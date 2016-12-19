Kingston Municipal Golf Course Facing More Uncertainty

According to recent reports, rounds of play were up at Belle Park Fairways, the municipal golf course owned by the City of Kingston. Even so, revenues continue to lag and the immediate future of the facility appears to be a centre of debate once again. This follows much discussion three years ago on the same topic.

The Belle Park Working Group established around that same time seems to be split on what should be taking place at the park/golf course, according to a new story in the Kingston Whig Standard that appeared Monday.

On Tuesday a report will be provided to Kingston City Council seeking more public consultation on the future of the property which consists on 86 acres of parkland, with most taken up by the 9-hole golf course.