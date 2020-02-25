Kingston’s Noah Steele Wins NCAA Border Olympics Tournament

Two-time Flagstick Open Amateur Championship winner Noah Steele has another college victory under his belt.

The Senior at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, fashioned a strong 54 holes of golf in Laredo, Texas over Monday and Tuesday to win the NCAA Border Olympics tournament.

Steele, a Kingston, Ontario resident and member of the Cataraqui Golf & Curling Club, posted round of 66, 69, and 72 to finish at -9 total and win the individual title by four shots.

This is the 3rd NCAA win for the Team Canada National Squad Member; he won the Southland Conference Championship and The Sam Hall Intercollegiate in 2019.

His play help the Sam Houston Bearkats Team to a 3rd place team finish.

Julien Sale, a citizen of France who resides in Gatineau, Quebec, was part of the second-place team from Arkansas State.