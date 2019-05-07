Koepka and Watson Commit to RBC Canadian Open

The quality of the field for the 2019 RBC Canadian Open to be held at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 3-9 continues to grow.

On the occasion of the event’s media day, it was announced that 3-time major champion Brooks Koepka and 2-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson have committed to play. Both competed in the 2018 RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club but did not make the 36-hole cut.

That said, both players are among the top 20 players in the world, are highly recognizable, and should help draw a few more fans to the tournament.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Canada to compete in the RBC Canadian Open,” said Koepka, who also played in the tournament in 2015 on top of his appearance last year. “I’ve heard really great things about the course [Hamilton Golf and Country Club] and with the change in date on our schedule, it’s a perfect opportunity to play well and build momentum leading into the US Open.”

Koepka, currently ranked #3 in the world, was the 2018 PGA TOUR Player of the Year and already has a win in the 2018/2019 season.

Bubba Watson is making a return to Hamilton where he has played the RBC Canadian Open before. The event has a strong family tie for the 40 year-old, making it an event very much in his focus.

“Winning the RBC Canadian Open would be a big deal to me,” Watson explained. “My wife is Canadian, so winning the national open would be a huge honour.”

Former WNBA player Angie Watson grew up in Pickering, Ontario.

Her husband, now a 12-time PGA TOUR winner, is without a win so far in 2019 but has two top-five finishes to his credit. They came at the Valspar Championship and Waste Management Phoenix Open, respectively.

Koepka and Watson are now part of a field that also includes defending champion Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, as well as Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, Ryan Palmer, Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker. Canadians Adam Hadwin and Corey Conners are also already committed.

“Having Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson, both big hitters and Major winners, competing at Hamilton Golf and Country Club this summer is really exciting,” said Tournament Director Bryan Crawford. “Three of the top-four world ranked golfers are now competing in our Open, so it’s going to be one to watch, and will give golf fans another reason to get excited about the 2019 RBC Canadian Open.”

“We have a strong field competing at the RBC Canadian Open this June, and we’re excited to welcome Brooks and Bubba back to Canada,” said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. “Adding the pair to an impressive roster that includes Rory McIlroy, our Team RBC ambassadors including our defending champion Dustin Johnson, and a growing list of Canadian talent will make it a memorable week.”

PGA TOUR players have until Friday, May 31 to commit to the field of the 2019 RBC Canadian Open.