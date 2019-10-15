Korn Ferry Tour Announces 2020 Schedule

(Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida) – The 2020 schedule for the Korn Ferry Tour has been released.

The agenda for the PGA TOUR’s secondary circuit is one of their most ambitious in years with 28 events (the most since 2010) and a total purse of (USD) $18,850,000.

The schedule will include four new events:

Lake Charles Championship – The Country Club at the Golden Nugget (Lake Charles, Louisiana) – March 23-29

Veritex Bank Championship – Texas Rangers Golf Club (Arlington, Texas) – April 13-19

Huntsville Championship – The Ledges Golf Club (Huntsville, Alabama) – April 20-26

Live + Work in Maine Open – Falmouth Country Club (Falmouth, Maine) – June 8-14



Another key item to note is the new host site of The Bahamas Abaco Classic after recent destruction in Abaco caused by Hurricane Dorian. The Baha Mar’s Royal Blue Club in Nassau will now host, with all proceeds from the event going towards Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

“The Korn Ferry Tour has a track record, second-to-none, in developing the next wave of stars, and we’re excited to see that momentum continue with the unveiling of the 2020 schedule,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“With an increased focus on growing our tournaments and purses, we remain confident in the Korn Ferry Tour’s ability to attract the game’s best young players.”

Seven tournament will be broadcast on Golf Channel, including the three Korn Ferry Tour Finals Events.

To see the complete 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Schedule visit this link.