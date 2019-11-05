Korn Ferry Tour Second Stage Qualifying Underway

The final four sites for Stage II Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying are underway. Each will wrap up on November 8th.

The first site saw play conclude on November 1st in Texas where no Canadian advanced to the final stage. Canada’s Brad Fritsch was among those who missed advancing. He shared 50th place with ties for 18th moving on.

The final four tournaments are taking place in Florida (2 sites), Alabama, and California, respectively.

There are eleven Canadian players competing at the last four sites:

Max Sear, Jamie Sadlowski, Chris Crisologo, Stuart MacDoanld, Myles Creighton, Albert Pistorious (Calgary resident form South Africa), Peter Campbell, James Allenby, Matt Hill, and Brandon Lacacsse.

You can follow their full scoring at this link.