Product Watch: Sun Mountain Kube Folding Golf Travel Bag

If you own a substantial golf travel bag, you understand the plight. You need it to be able to protect your golf clubs on flights but between trips finding a place in your home for the bag can be just awkward. They are generally bulky, have few other uses, and take up valuable space.

As such, one manufacturer, Sun Mountain, has come up with a solution.

The Montana-based brand has introduced the Kube golf travel bag. When not in use it folds down to the size of a small, plastic suitcase. The storage size is just 9” x 13” x 14.5” with a weight of just under 3 kilograms.

The Kube is constructed from durable, ballistic style fabric in combination with plastic half-shells with dense foam padding through the top of the bag to protect golf clubs.

At full size, it folds out to 52″ in length with a 14″ circumference, enough for almost any stand or cart bag.

“Kube is ideal for someone who travels periodically with their golf clubs,” explains President of Sun Mountain, Ed Kowachek, “and wants their golf travel bag to take up as little space as possible when not in use.”

Retailing around $230 (USD), the Kube comes in eight colours: Carbon Fiber, Graphite/Pink, Inferno, Tropic, Cobalt, White, Bumblebee and Rush.