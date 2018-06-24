What's New?

Kurtis Barkley Leads the Field Heading into Day 3 of the OVGA C & D “A” Class Championship

June 24, 2018 Joe McLean Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Twenty-six golfers have made the cut and will be teeing off Monday morning at the Rideau View Golf Club in the third round of the OVGA City & District “A” Class Championship.

Leading the way is 2016 OVGA “A” Class Champion Kurtis Barkley with his two-day total score of even par 144 (69-75). Also a leader after day one, he will carry a four-stroke lead into the final group in Monday’s third round over Gatineau’s Pierre Luc Caron (148/ 72-76) and Mississippi Golf Club’s James Parsons (148/ 76-72).

Teeing off ahead of this final group are solid valley players Jean-Francois Rochette, Griffin Jones, Tahir Shamji, Jean-Francois Guillot (defending champion), Nick Brisebois and Tom Hossfeld.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who will emerge as the winner after Monday’s third round but past history has shown that the winner usually comes out of the final group; but not always.

Flagstick Golf Magazine will be at the Rideau View Golf Club to bring you the results and a follow up story on the participants.

Round 2 Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Kurtis Barkley  Chesterville, ON +3 F E 69 75 144
T2 Pierre-Luc Caron  Gatineau, QC +4 F +4 72 76 148
T2 James Parsons  Almonte, ON E F +4 76 72 148
4 Jean-François Rochette  Gatineau, QC E F +5 77 72 149
5 Griffin Jones  Ottawa, ON +4 F +6 74 76 150
6 Tahir Shamji  Ottawa, ON +5 F +7 74 77 151
T7 Jean-Francois Guillot  Gatineau, QC +9 F +8 71 81 152
T7 Nicholas Brisebois  Kanata, ON +5 F +8 75 77 152
T7 Tom Hossfeld  Ottawa, ON +3 F +8 77 75 152
T10 Nikolai Tolstoy  Gatineau, QC +3 F +9 78 75 153
T10 Dominic Gauthier  Maniwaki, QC +3 F +9 78 75 153
T10 Cory Roque  Ottawa +2 F +9 79 74 153
T13 Mark McBride  Ottawa, ON +7 F +10 75 79 154
T13 Erik Lachance  Ottawa, ON +6 F +10 76 78 154
T13 Chris Campbell  Ottawa, ON +2 F +10 80 74 154
T16 Peter Mayo  Kanata, ON +9 F +11 74 81 155
T16 Éric Marshall  Ottawa, ON +7 F +11 76 79 155
T18 Tyler Pajot  Ottawa, ON +10 F +13 75 82 157
T18 Darren Forbes  Ottawa, ON +6 F +13 79 78 157
T18 Paul Ridyard  Ottawa, ON +1 F +13 84 73 157
21 Jordan Burwash  Stittsville, ON +6 F +14 80 78 158
T22 Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit  Gatineau, QC +6 F +15 81 78 159
T22 Pierre Lauzon  Ottawa, ON +5 F +15 82 77 159
T24 David Knight  Orléans, ON +9 F +17 80 81 161
T24 Vincent Courteau  Gatineau +9 F +17 80 81 161
T24 Thomas Vezina  Ottawa, ON +8 F +17 81 80 161

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.