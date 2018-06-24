Kurtis Barkley Leads the Field Heading into Day 3 of the OVGA C & D “A” Class Championship

Twenty-six golfers have made the cut and will be teeing off Monday morning at the Rideau View Golf Club in the third round of the OVGA City & District “A” Class Championship.

Leading the way is 2016 OVGA “A” Class Champion Kurtis Barkley with his two-day total score of even par 144 (69-75). Also a leader after day one, he will carry a four-stroke lead into the final group in Monday’s third round over Gatineau’s Pierre Luc Caron (148/ 72-76) and Mississippi Golf Club’s James Parsons (148/ 76-72).

Teeing off ahead of this final group are solid valley players Jean-Francois Rochette, Griffin Jones, Tahir Shamji, Jean-Francois Guillot (defending champion), Nick Brisebois and Tom Hossfeld.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who will emerge as the winner after Monday’s third round but past history has shown that the winner usually comes out of the final group; but not always.

Flagstick Golf Magazine will be at the Rideau View Golf Club to bring you the results and a follow up story on the participants.

