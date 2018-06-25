Kurtis Barkley Wins OVGA City & District Title For Second Time

“It was a case of me surviving for the past two days”, were Kurtis Barkley’s words after learning that he had officially won the “A” Class Men’s Ottawa City & District Championship for the second time; the first coming two years ago. “My putter was fighting me the last two days as evidenced by my four three-putts today on perfect greens at Rideau View.”

Kurtis also indicated that he doesn’t dwell on the last stroke taken but always looks forward to his next stroke. As for wondering about his position in the field while on the course – “I can’t worry about what other players are doing, all I can do is look after my own game. I try to stick to golf and just hit fairways and greens. I stuck to my plan all day today.”

That was a good call by Barkley as he faltered slightly in the final round, posting a 78 (+6), but stayed focus enough to use the momentum of the lead he developed over 36 holes at Rockland Golf Club to secure a three-shot victory. His three rounds of 69, 75 and 78 put him at +6 total for the historic championship.

Kurtis, a member of the Cedar Glen Golf Club in Williambsurg, played with Pierre-Luc Caron from Kingsway Park Golf Club and James Parsons from Eagle Creek in the final group in the championship event at Rideau View Golf Club today.

When asked about how tough it is to play a three-day championship event, Kurtis responded – “It’s a grind on the final round from the first tee shot until the final putt drops. It’s exhausting and I’m sure I’ll get some rest over the next two days.”

James Parsons (76-72-77 / 225) of Eagle Creek Golf Club finished alone in second place by three strokes and one stroke ahead of Rideau View’s Griffin Jones (74-76-76 / 226) and Kingsway Park’s Pierre-Luc Caron (72-76-78 / 226) who finished in a tie for third place.

Mr. Barkley also thanked the members and staff at both Rockland and Rideau View Golf Clubs for allowing the OVGA to run their 2018 City & District Championship, an event which has been run in the Ottawa area since 1921, on their golf courses. Kurtis also thanked the OVGA volunteers and officials for their time and efforts in running another successful championship.

Congratulations to Kurtis for his 2nd OVGA City & District “A” Class Championship win and also to all of the other competitors in this 2018 Championship.

Final Leaderboard