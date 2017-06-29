Kyrinis Double Dips at Ontario Senior Women’s and Mid-Amateur

(Golf Ontario – LAKEFIELD) — It is a repeat for Thornhill’s Judith Kyrinis as Investors Group Ontario Senior Women’s Champion. In addition, The Thornhill Club member can add Ontario Mid-Amateur Champion to her resume after capturing both titles on June 29 at Wildfire Golf Club in Lakefield. The final round of Golf Ontario’s Women’s Senior and Mid-Amateur Championship was a soggy affair that did see a short delay mid round. However, at the end of the day, the field made it through the full 18 holes.
Kyrinis, 53 years old, entered the day with a four-shot lead over Mississauga’s Debbie Court. The weather definitely had an affect on Kyrinis, along with all of the players, during the round. Kyrinis was three-over after nine but double bogeyed the 10th. She did get back into a groove to finish the round five-over (78) for a tournament total of four-over (72-73-78-223), good enough for a six-stroke win.
After her win, Kyrinis spoke about what repeating as champion was like.“Repeating as champion was a lot of hard work. I did a lot of work in the winter to be ready to try and repeat. It is never easy to repeat and I am thrilled to win both titles this year.”
The weather definelty played a factor during the final round, Kyrinis spoke about the conditions. “It was a struggle today. It was a difficult day, conditions were very soggy so you had to be careful. We have had so much rain this spring but the greens were perfect, kudos to them (Wildfire Golf Club’s grounds crew).
Second place, in both events, went to St. Thomas’ Mary Ann Hayward. The St. Thomas Golf & Country Club member was two-over at the turn, and finished the day four-over (77). That brought her tournament total to 10-over (74-78-77-229).
The bronze medal was won by Etobicoke’s Marion Reid. Reid, from the Islington Golf Club, fired a four-over (77) during the final round to earn a spot on the podium. She finished the tournament 11-over (75-78-77-230).
Kyrinis, Hayward and Reid will all move on to represent Ontario in the inter-provincial competition at the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship, Aug. 22-24 at Humber Valley Resort in Little Rapids, Newfoundland.
Court, from Toronto Golf Club, went on to pick up the 60+ Division title finishing the tournament 16-over (72-77-86-235). Collingwood’s Ellen Horton, Blue Mountain Golf & Country Club, was the winner of the 70+ Division.
In district team competitions, Team York (Kyrinis, Court, Reid and Etobicoke’s Joanne Noble) won the Senior Gross and Net Championships. Niagara District (St. Catharines’ Chris Critelli and Welland’s Stefani Markovich) won the Mid-Amateur Gross competition, while London District (London’s Irini Perivolaris and Ingersoll’s Jennifer Lavis) took the Mid-Amateur Net title.
Also announced, at the conclusion of the event, were the members of the 2018 Ada Mackenzie Team. The team will consist of: Kyrinis, Hayward, Reid, Court, Etobicoke’s Terrill Samuel, Kingston’s Allyson Harrison, Critelli, Lavis, Stouffville’s Ivy Steinberg and Brockville’s Teri deLuis.
Senior Championship
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Judith Kyrinis Thornhill Club
|+5
|F
|+4
|72
|73
|78
|223
|2
|Mary Ann Hayward St. Thomas Golf & Country
|+4
|F
|+10
|74
|78
|77
|229
|3
|Marion Reid Islington GC
|+4
|F
|+11
|75
|78
|77
|230
|4
|Debbie Court Toronto Golf Club
|+13
|F
|+16
|72
|77
|86
|235
|5
|Terrill Samuel Weston G&CC
|+4
|F
|+18
|79
|81
|77
|237
|6
|Allyson Harrison Glen Lawrence Golf Club
|+12
|F
|+23
|77
|80
|85
|242
|7
|Chris Critelli St. Catharines Golf & Cou
|+13
|F
|+25
|76
|82
|86
|244
|8
|Jennifer Lavis Tarandowah GC
|+13
|F
|+27
|79
|81
|86
|246
|9
|Ivy Steinberg Granite GC
|+9
|F
|+28
|81
|84
|82
|247
|T10
|Teri deLuis Brockville CC
|+7
|F
|+29
|88
|80
|80
|248
|T10
|Margaret Matthews Craigowan G & CC
|+14
|F
|+29
|77
|84
|87
|248
|12
|Cheryll Damphouse Kingsville Golf & Country
|+20
|F
|+30
|80
|76
|93
|249
|T13
|Andrea Blackwell Cataraqui Golf & Country
|+7
|F
|+32
|88
|83
|80
|251
|T13
|Diane Dolan Hylands Golf Club
|+10
|F
|+32
|83
|85
|83
|251
|T13
|Joanne Noble Weston G&CC
|+15
|F
|+32
|81
|82
|88
|251
|16
|Sue Postian Sunningdale GC
|+13
|F
|+35
|83
|85
|86
|254
|17
|Joey Bush St. Thomas Golf & Country
|+15
|F
|+36
|86
|81
|88
|255
|18
|Sarah-Anne Smurlick Wardsville Golf Club
|+10
|F
|+38
|90
|84
|83
|257
|19
|Kathie Houghton Georgian Bay Club
|+12
|F
|+39
|87
|86
|85
|258
|20
|Karen Vamplew Twenty Valley Golf & Coun
|+20
|F
|+40
|83
|83
|93
|259
|T21
|Irini Perivolaris London Hunt and CC
|+17
|F
|+41
|86
|84
|90
|260
|T21
|Helen Williams Station Creek GC
|+20
|F
|+41
|78
|89
|93
|260
|23
|Cathy Welsand Galt Country Club
|+16
|F
|+42
|85
|87
|89
|261
|T24
|Kimberley Legge Public Player
|+16
|F
|+43
|87
|86
|89
|262
|T24
|Barbara Maslanko Rebel Creek Golf Club
|+20
|F
|+43
|86
|83
|93
|262
|T26
|Julie Jarvis Trillium Wood Golf Club
|+16
|F
|+44
|90
|84
|89
|263
|T26
|Kathy Pilkey Sleepy Hollow CC
|+17
|F
|+44
|89
|84
|90
|263
|T26
|Julie Green The Club at North Halton
|+19
|F
|+44
|87
|84
|92
|263
|T26
|Catherine Butler Georgian Bay Club
|+23
|F
|+44
|80
|87
|96
|263
|T30
|Roma Harris Woodlands Links
|+19
|F
|+47
|88
|86
|92
|266
|T30
|Kelly Koselek Cedar Brae GC
|+20
|F
|+47
|83
|90
|93
|266
|32
|Diane Higgins Deer Ridge Golf Club
|+20
|F
|+49
|90
|85
|93
|268
|33
|Julie Girard York Downs Golf & Country
|+22
|F
|+52
|89
|87
|95
|271
|T34
|Elaine Arthur Woodlands Links
|+14
|F
|+55
|96
|91
|87
|274
|T34
|Cindy Jonescu Deer Ridge Golf Club
|+22
|F
|+55
|86
|93
|95
|274
|36
|Meredith Stanford Coppinwood
|+26
|F
|+56
|94
|82
|99
|275
|T37
|Cathy E. Koszman West Haven G & CC
|+25
|F
|+58
|88
|91
|98
|277
|T37
|Janelle Fairgrieve Islington GC
|+29
|F
|+58
|87
|88
|102
|277
|T39
|Linda Samuel Weston G&CC
|+22
|F
|+59
|94
|89
|95
|278
|T39
|Lois Cole Quarry GC
|+21
|F
|+59
|93
|91
|94
|278
|41
|Lori Bailey Wildfire GC
|+24
|F
|+65
|95
|92
|97
|284
|T42
|Cindy Dunham Northridge Public Golf Co
|+21
|F
|+68
|95
|98
|94
|287
|T42
|Brenda Pilon ClubEG
|+25
|F
|+68
|96
|93
|98
|287
|T44
|Margaret Lockhart Oaks of St. George Golf C
|+24
|F
|+69
|92
|99
|97
|288
|T44
|Annette Lauzon McDonald Lively Golf & Country Clu
|+27
|F
|+69
|102
|86
|100
|288
|46
|Martha Cruikshank Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf
|+32
|F
|+71
|93
|92
|105
|290
|47
|Lynne Bradshaw The GC at Lora Bay
|+28
|F
|+74
|95
|97
|101
|293
|T48
|Lisa Allen Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf
|+31
|F
|+77
|95
|97
|104
|296
|T48
|Kelly Bertrand Kedron Dells Golf Course
|+35
|F
|+77
|95
|93
|108
|296
Mid-Amateur Championship
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Judith Kyrinis Thornhill Club
|+5
|F
|+4
|72
|73
|78
|223
|2
|Mary Ann Hayward St. Thomas Golf & Country
|+4
|F
|+10
|74
|78
|77
|229
|3
|Marion Reid Islington GC
|+4
|F
|+11
|75
|78
|77
|230
|4
|Debbie Court Toronto Golf Club
|+13
|F
|+16
|72
|77
|86
|235
|5
|Terrill Samuel Weston G&CC
|+4
|F
|+18
|79
|81
|77
|237
|6
|Allyson Harrison Glen Lawrence Golf Club
|+12
|F
|+23
|77
|80
|85
|242
|7
|Jessie Mercer Black Bear Ridge GC
|+9
|F
|+24
|81
|80
|82
|243
|8
|Chris Critelli St. Catharines Golf & Cou
|+13
|F
|+25
|76
|82
|86
|244
|9
|Jennifer Lavis Tarandowah GC
|+13
|F
|+27
|79
|81
|86
|246
|T10
|Stefani Markovich Lookout Point Country Clu
|+6
|F
|+28
|85
|83
|79
|247
|T10
|Ivy Steinberg Granite GC
|+9
|F
|+28
|81
|84
|82
|247
|T12
|Teri deLuis Brockville CC
|+7
|F
|+29
|88
|80
|80
|248
|T12
|Margaret Matthews Craigowan G & CC
|+14
|F
|+29
|77
|84
|87
|248
|14
|Cheryll Damphouse Kingsville Golf & Country
|+20
|F
|+30
|80
|76
|93
|249
|15
|Lise Jubinville ClubEG
|+12
|F
|+31
|83
|82
|85
|250
|T16
|Andrea Blackwell Cataraqui Golf & Country
|+7
|F
|+32
|88
|83
|80
|251
|T16
|Diane Dolan Hylands Golf Club
|+10
|F
|+32
|83
|85
|83
|251
|T16
|Joanne Noble Weston G&CC
|+15
|F
|+32
|81
|82
|88
|251
|19
|Sue Postian Sunningdale GC
|+13
|F
|+35
|83
|85
|86
|254
|20
|Joey Bush St. Thomas Golf & Country
|+15
|F
|+36
|86
|81
|88
|255
|21
|Sarah-Anne Smurlick Wardsville Golf Club
|+10
|F
|+38
|90
|84
|83
|257
|22
|Kathie Houghton Georgian Bay Club
|+12
|F
|+39
|87
|86
|85
|258
|23
|Karen Vamplew Twenty Valley Golf & Coun
|+20
|F
|+40
|83
|83
|93
|259
|T24
|Irini Perivolaris London Hunt and CC
|+17
|F
|+41
|86
|84
|90
|260
|T24
|Helen Williams Station Creek GC
|+20
|F
|+41
|78
|89
|93
|260
|26
|Cathy Welsand Galt Country Club
|+16
|F
|+42
|85
|87
|89
|261
|T27
|Kimberley Legge Public Player
|+16
|F
|+43
|87
|86
|89
|262
|T27
|Barbara Maslanko Rebel Creek Golf Club
|+20
|F
|+43
|86
|83
|93
|262
|T29
|Julie Jarvis Trillium Wood Golf Club
|+16
|F
|+44
|90
|84
|89
|263
|T29
|Kathy Pilkey Sleepy Hollow CC
|+17
|F
|+44
|89
|84
|90
|263
|T29
|Julie Green The Club at North Halton
|+19
|F
|+44
|87
|84
|92
|263
|T29
|Catherine Butler Georgian Bay Club
|+23
|F
|+44
|80
|87
|96
|263
|T33
|Sandy Zajac Islington GC
|+17
|F
|+47
|85
|91
|90
|266
|T33
|Roma Harris Woodlands Links
|+19
|F
|+47
|88
|86
|92
|266
|T33
|Kelly Koselek Cedar Brae GC
|+20
|F
|+47
|83
|90
|93
|266
|36
|Meghan Dove Public Player
|+14
|F
|+48
|91
|89
|87
|267
|37
|Diane Higgins Deer Ridge Golf Club
|+20
|F
|+49
|90
|85
|93
|268
|T38
|Julie Girard York Downs Golf & Country
|+22
|F
|+52
|89
|87
|95
|271
|T38
|Danielle Hughes Weston G&CC
|+25
|F
|+52
|86
|87
|98
|271
|40
|Yvonne Fraser National Pines Golf Club
|+21
|F
|+53
|89
|89
|94
|272
|41
|Jennie Gauthier Timberwolf Golf Club
|+18
|F
|+54
|90
|92
|91
|273
|T42
|Elaine Arthur Woodlands Links
|+14
|F
|+55
|96
|91
|87
|274
|T42
|Cindy Jonescu Deer Ridge Golf Club
|+22
|F
|+55
|86
|93
|95
|274
|44
|Meredith Stanford Coppinwood
|+26
|F
|+56
|94
|82
|99
|275
|T45
|Cathy E. Koszman West Haven G & CC
|+25
|F
|+58
|88
|91
|98
|277
|T45
|Janelle Fairgrieve Islington GC
|+29
|F
|+58
|87
|88
|102
|277
|T47
|Linda Samuel Weston G&CC
|+22
|F
|+59
|94
|89
|95
|278
|T47
|Lois Cole Quarry GC
|+21
|F
|+59
|93
|91
|94
|278
|49
|Lori Bailey Wildfire GC
|+24
|F
|+65
|95
|92
|97
|284
|T50
|Cindy Dunham Northridge Public Golf Co
|+21
|F
|+68
|95
|98
|94
|287
|T50
|Brenda Pilon ClubEG
|+25
|F
|+68
|96
|93
|98
|287
|T52
|Margaret Lockhart Oaks of St. George Golf C
|+24
|F
|+69
|92
|99
|97
|288
|T52
|Annette Lauzon McDonald Lively Golf & Country Clu
|+27
|F
|+69
|102
|86
|100
|288
|54
|Martha Cruikshank Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf
|+32
|F
|+71
|93
|92
|105
|290
|55
|Lynne Bradshaw The GC at Lora Bay
|+28
|F
|+74
|95
|97
|101
|293
|T56
|Lisa Allen Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf
|+31
|F
|+77
|95
|97
|104
|296
|T56
|Kelly Bertrand Kedron Dells Golf Course
|+35
|F
|+77
|95
|93
|108
|296
