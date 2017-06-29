What's New?

Kyrinis Double Dips at Ontario Senior Women’s and Mid-Amateur

June 29, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Tee Shots 0

Judith Kyrinis (Photo: Golf Ontario)

(Golf Ontario – LAKEFIELD) — It is a repeat for Thornhill’s Judith Kyrinis as Investors Group Ontario Senior Women’s Champion. In addition, The Thornhill Club member can add Ontario Mid-Amateur Champion to her resume after capturing both titles on June 29 at Wildfire Golf Club in Lakefield. The final round of Golf Ontario’s Women’s Senior and Mid-Amateur Championship was a soggy affair that did see a short delay mid round. However, at the end of the day, the field made it through the full 18 holes.

Kyrinis, 53 years old, entered the day with a four-shot lead over Mississauga’s Debbie Court. The weather definitely had an affect on Kyrinis, along with all of the players, during the round. Kyrinis was three-over after nine but double bogeyed the 10th. She did get back into a groove to finish the round five-over (78) for a tournament total of four-over (72-73-78-223), good enough for a six-stroke win.

After her win, Kyrinis spoke about what repeating as champion was like.“Repeating as champion was a lot of hard work. I did a lot of work in the winter to be ready to try and repeat. It is never easy to repeat and I am thrilled to win both titles this year.”

The weather definelty played a factor during the final round, Kyrinis spoke about the conditions. “It was a struggle today. It was a difficult day, conditions were very soggy so you had to be careful. We have had so much rain this spring but the greens were perfect, kudos to them (Wildfire Golf Club’s grounds crew).

Second place, in both events, went to St. Thomas’ Mary Ann Hayward. The St. Thomas Golf & Country Club member was two-over at the turn, and finished the day four-over (77). That brought her tournament total to 10-over (74-78-77-229).

The bronze medal was won by Etobicoke’s Marion Reid. Reid, from the Islington Golf Club, fired a four-over (77) during the final round to earn a spot on the podium. She finished the tournament 11-over (75-78-77-230).

Kyrinis, Hayward and Reid will all move on to represent Ontario in the inter-provincial competition at the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship, Aug. 22-24 at Humber Valley Resort in Little Rapids, Newfoundland.

Court, from Toronto Golf Club, went on to pick up the 60+ Division title finishing the tournament 16-over (72-77-86-235). Collingwood’s Ellen Horton, Blue Mountain Golf & Country Club, was the winner of the 70+ Division.

In district team competitions, Team York (Kyrinis, Court, Reid and Etobicoke’s Joanne Noble) won the Senior Gross and Net Championships. Niagara District (St. Catharines’ Chris Critelli and Welland’s Stefani Markovich) won the Mid-Amateur Gross competition, while London District (London’s Irini Perivolaris and Ingersoll’s Jennifer Lavis) took the Mid-Amateur Net title.

Also announced, at the conclusion of the event, were the members of the 2018 Ada Mackenzie Team. The team will consist of: Kyrinis, Hayward, Reid, Court, Etobicoke’s Terrill Samuel, Kingston’s Allyson Harrison, Critelli, Lavis, Stouffville’s Ivy Steinberg and Brockville’s Teri deLuis.

Senior Championship

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Judith Kyrinis  Thornhill Club +5 F +4 72 73 78 223
2 Mary Ann Hayward  St. Thomas Golf & Country +4 F +10 74 78 77 229
3 Marion Reid  Islington GC +4 F +11 75 78 77 230
4 Debbie Court  Toronto Golf Club +13 F +16 72 77 86 235
5 Terrill Samuel  Weston G&CC +4 F +18 79 81 77 237
6 Allyson Harrison  Glen Lawrence Golf Club +12 F +23 77 80 85 242
7 Chris Critelli  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +13 F +25 76 82 86 244
8 Jennifer Lavis  Tarandowah GC +13 F +27 79 81 86 246
9 Ivy Steinberg  Granite GC +9 F +28 81 84 82 247
T10 Teri deLuis  Brockville CC +7 F +29 88 80 80 248
T10 Margaret Matthews  Craigowan G & CC +14 F +29 77 84 87 248
12 Cheryll Damphouse  Kingsville Golf & Country +20 F +30 80 76 93 249
T13 Andrea Blackwell  Cataraqui Golf & Country +7 F +32 88 83 80 251
T13 Diane Dolan  Hylands Golf Club +10 F +32 83 85 83 251
T13 Joanne Noble  Weston G&CC +15 F +32 81 82 88 251
16 Sue Postian  Sunningdale GC +13 F +35 83 85 86 254
17 Joey Bush  St. Thomas Golf & Country +15 F +36 86 81 88 255
18 Sarah-Anne Smurlick  Wardsville Golf Club +10 F +38 90 84 83 257
19 Kathie Houghton  Georgian Bay Club +12 F +39 87 86 85 258
20 Karen Vamplew  Twenty Valley Golf & Coun +20 F +40 83 83 93 259
T21 Irini Perivolaris  London Hunt and CC +17 F +41 86 84 90 260
T21 Helen Williams  Station Creek GC +20 F +41 78 89 93 260
23 Cathy Welsand  Galt Country Club +16 F +42 85 87 89 261
T24 Kimberley Legge  Public Player +16 F +43 87 86 89 262
T24 Barbara Maslanko  Rebel Creek Golf Club +20 F +43 86 83 93 262
T26 Julie Jarvis  Trillium Wood Golf Club +16 F +44 90 84 89 263
T26 Kathy Pilkey  Sleepy Hollow CC +17 F +44 89 84 90 263
T26 Julie Green  The Club at North Halton +19 F +44 87 84 92 263
T26 Catherine Butler  Georgian Bay Club +23 F +44 80 87 96 263
T30 Roma Harris  Woodlands Links +19 F +47 88 86 92 266
T30 Kelly Koselek  Cedar Brae GC +20 F +47 83 90 93 266
32 Diane Higgins  Deer Ridge Golf Club +20 F +49 90 85 93 268
33 Julie Girard  York Downs Golf & Country +22 F +52 89 87 95 271
T34 Elaine Arthur  Woodlands Links +14 F +55 96 91 87 274
T34 Cindy Jonescu  Deer Ridge Golf Club +22 F +55 86 93 95 274
36 Meredith Stanford  Coppinwood +26 F +56 94 82 99 275
T37 Cathy E. Koszman  West Haven G & CC +25 F +58 88 91 98 277
T37 Janelle Fairgrieve  Islington GC +29 F +58 87 88 102 277
T39 Linda Samuel  Weston G&CC +22 F +59 94 89 95 278
T39 Lois Cole  Quarry GC +21 F +59 93 91 94 278
41 Lori Bailey  Wildfire GC +24 F +65 95 92 97 284
T42 Cindy Dunham  Northridge Public Golf Co +21 F +68 95 98 94 287
T42 Brenda Pilon  ClubEG +25 F +68 96 93 98 287
T44 Margaret Lockhart  Oaks of St. George Golf C +24 F +69 92 99 97 288
T44 Annette Lauzon McDonald  Lively Golf & Country Clu +27 F +69 102 86 100 288
46 Martha Cruikshank  Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf +32 F +71 93 92 105 290
47 Lynne Bradshaw  The GC at Lora Bay +28 F +74 95 97 101 293
T48 Lisa Allen  Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf +31 F +77 95 97 104 296
T48 Kelly Bertrand  Kedron Dells Golf Course +35 F +77 95 93 108 296

Mid-Amateur Championship

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Judith Kyrinis  Thornhill Club +5 F +4 72 73 78 223
2 Mary Ann Hayward  St. Thomas Golf & Country +4 F +10 74 78 77 229
3 Marion Reid  Islington GC +4 F +11 75 78 77 230
4 Debbie Court  Toronto Golf Club +13 F +16 72 77 86 235
5 Terrill Samuel  Weston G&CC +4 F +18 79 81 77 237
6 Allyson Harrison  Glen Lawrence Golf Club +12 F +23 77 80 85 242
7 Jessie Mercer  Black Bear Ridge GC +9 F +24 81 80 82 243
8 Chris Critelli  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +13 F +25 76 82 86 244
9 Jennifer Lavis  Tarandowah GC +13 F +27 79 81 86 246
T10 Stefani Markovich  Lookout Point Country Clu +6 F +28 85 83 79 247
T10 Ivy Steinberg  Granite GC +9 F +28 81 84 82 247
T12 Teri deLuis  Brockville CC +7 F +29 88 80 80 248
T12 Margaret Matthews  Craigowan G & CC +14 F +29 77 84 87 248
14 Cheryll Damphouse  Kingsville Golf & Country +20 F +30 80 76 93 249
15 Lise Jubinville  ClubEG +12 F +31 83 82 85 250
T16 Andrea Blackwell  Cataraqui Golf & Country +7 F +32 88 83 80 251
T16 Diane Dolan  Hylands Golf Club +10 F +32 83 85 83 251
T16 Joanne Noble  Weston G&CC +15 F +32 81 82 88 251
19 Sue Postian  Sunningdale GC +13 F +35 83 85 86 254
20 Joey Bush  St. Thomas Golf & Country +15 F +36 86 81 88 255
21 Sarah-Anne Smurlick  Wardsville Golf Club +10 F +38 90 84 83 257
22 Kathie Houghton  Georgian Bay Club +12 F +39 87 86 85 258
23 Karen Vamplew  Twenty Valley Golf & Coun +20 F +40 83 83 93 259
T24 Irini Perivolaris  London Hunt and CC +17 F +41 86 84 90 260
T24 Helen Williams  Station Creek GC +20 F +41 78 89 93 260
26 Cathy Welsand  Galt Country Club +16 F +42 85 87 89 261
T27 Kimberley Legge  Public Player +16 F +43 87 86 89 262
T27 Barbara Maslanko  Rebel Creek Golf Club +20 F +43 86 83 93 262
T29 Julie Jarvis  Trillium Wood Golf Club +16 F +44 90 84 89 263
T29 Kathy Pilkey  Sleepy Hollow CC +17 F +44 89 84 90 263
T29 Julie Green  The Club at North Halton +19 F +44 87 84 92 263
T29 Catherine Butler  Georgian Bay Club +23 F +44 80 87 96 263
T33 Sandy Zajac  Islington GC +17 F +47 85 91 90 266
T33 Roma Harris  Woodlands Links +19 F +47 88 86 92 266
T33 Kelly Koselek  Cedar Brae GC +20 F +47 83 90 93 266
36 Meghan Dove  Public Player +14 F +48 91 89 87 267
37 Diane Higgins  Deer Ridge Golf Club +20 F +49 90 85 93 268
T38 Julie Girard  York Downs Golf & Country +22 F +52 89 87 95 271
T38 Danielle Hughes  Weston G&CC +25 F +52 86 87 98 271
40 Yvonne Fraser  National Pines Golf Club +21 F +53 89 89 94 272
41 Jennie Gauthier  Timberwolf Golf Club +18 F +54 90 92 91 273
T42 Elaine Arthur  Woodlands Links +14 F +55 96 91 87 274
T42 Cindy Jonescu  Deer Ridge Golf Club +22 F +55 86 93 95 274
44 Meredith Stanford  Coppinwood +26 F +56 94 82 99 275
T45 Cathy E. Koszman  West Haven G & CC +25 F +58 88 91 98 277
T45 Janelle Fairgrieve  Islington GC +29 F +58 87 88 102 277
T47 Linda Samuel  Weston G&CC +22 F +59 94 89 95 278
T47 Lois Cole  Quarry GC +21 F +59 93 91 94 278
49 Lori Bailey  Wildfire GC +24 F +65 95 92 97 284
T50 Cindy Dunham  Northridge Public Golf Co +21 F +68 95 98 94 287
T50 Brenda Pilon  ClubEG +25 F +68 96 93 98 287
T52 Margaret Lockhart  Oaks of St. George Golf C +24 F +69 92 99 97 288
T52 Annette Lauzon McDonald  Lively Golf & Country Clu +27 F +69 102 86 100 288
54 Martha Cruikshank  Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf +32 F +71 93 92 105 290
55 Lynne Bradshaw  The GC at Lora Bay +28 F +74 95 97 101 293
T56 Lisa Allen  Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf +31 F +77 95 97 104 296
T56 Kelly Bertrand  Kedron Dells Golf Course +35 F +77 95 93 108 296

