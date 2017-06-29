Kyrinis Double Dips at Ontario Senior Women’s and Mid-Amateur

(Golf Ontario – LAKEFIELD) — It is a repeat for Thornhill’s Judith Kyrinis as Investors Group Ontario Senior Women’s Champion. In addition, The Thornhill Club member can add Ontario Mid-Amateur Champion to her resume after capturing both titles on June 29 at Wildfire Golf Club in Lakefield. The final round of Golf Ontario’s Women’s Senior and Mid-Amateur Championship was a soggy affair that did see a short delay mid round. However, at the end of the day, the field made it through the full 18 holes.

Kyrinis, 53 years old, entered the day with a four-shot lead over Mississauga’s Debbie Court. The weather definitely had an affect on Kyrinis, along with all of the players, during the round. Kyrinis was three-over after nine but double bogeyed the 10th. She did get back into a groove to finish the round five-over (78) for a tournament total of four-over (72-73-78-223), good enough for a six-stroke win.

After her win, Kyrinis spoke about what repeating as champion was like.“Repeating as champion was a lot of hard work. I did a lot of work in the winter to be ready to try and repeat. It is never easy to repeat and I am thrilled to win both titles this year.”

The weather definelty played a factor during the final round, Kyrinis spoke about the conditions. “It was a struggle today. It was a difficult day, conditions were very soggy so you had to be careful. We have had so much rain this spring but the greens were perfect, kudos to them (Wildfire Golf Club’s grounds crew).

Second place, in both events, went to St. Thomas’ Mary Ann Hayward. The St. Thomas Golf & Country Club member was two-over at the turn, and finished the day four-over (77). That brought her tournament total to 10-over (74-78-77-229).

The bronze medal was won by Etobicoke’s Marion Reid. Reid, from the Islington Golf Club, fired a four-over (77) during the final round to earn a spot on the podium. She finished the tournament 11-over (75-78-77-230).

Kyrinis, Hayward and Reid will all move on to represent Ontario in the inter-provincial competition at the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship, Aug. 22-24 at Humber Valley Resort in Little Rapids, Newfoundland.

Court, from Toronto Golf Club, went on to pick up the 60+ Division title finishing the tournament 16-over (72-77-86-235). Collingwood’s Ellen Horton, Blue Mountain Golf & Country Club, was the winner of the 70+ Division.

In district team competitions, Team York (Kyrinis, Court, Reid and Etobicoke’s Joanne Noble) won the Senior Gross and Net Championships. Niagara District (St. Catharines’ Chris Critelli and Welland’s Stefani Markovich) won the Mid-Amateur Gross competition, while London District (London’s Irini Perivolaris and Ingersoll’s Jennifer Lavis) took the Mid-Amateur Net title.

Also announced, at the conclusion of the event, were the members of the 2018 Ada Mackenzie Team. The team will consist of: Kyrinis, Hayward, Reid, Court, Etobicoke’s Terrill Samuel, Kingston’s Allyson Harrison, Critelli, Lavis, Stouffville’s Ivy Steinberg and Brockville’s Teri deLuis.

