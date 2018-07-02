Ladies’ Golf Club of Toronto Ready To Host PGA Women’s Championship

[Via PGA of Canada , ACTON, ONT.]—Some of the best in Canadian women’s golf is set to compete for the DCM PGA Women’s Championship this week in Toronto.

A field highlighted by four-time LPGA Tour winner and Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane tee it up at the Ladies’ Golf Club of Toronto July 3-5.

“We have a very nice field this week at the tremendous Ladies’ Golf Club of Toronto,” said PGA of Canada president Mark Patterson. “In addition to Canadian and PGA of Canada Hall of Fame member, Lorie Kane, playing, we’ve got a solid mix of up-and-coming Canadian talent and a number of PGA of Canada members who will vie for the championship.”

The Ladies’ Golf Club of Toronto hosted the inaugural DCM PGA Women’s Championship in 1987, which was won by PGA of Canada Hall of Fame member Cathy Sherk. The club also hosted the event in 1999 (won by Lorie Kane) and for the third time in 2007 (won by Salimah Mussani).

Ladies’ Golf Club of Toronto is North America’s only remaining private golf club established by women for women and was founded in 1924 by Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Ada Mackenzie. Designed by famed Canadian golf course architect Stanley Thompson, the course was officially opened for play in 1926.

“As North America’s only golf club created by women for women, we are thrilled to host the DCM PGA Women’s Championship,” said Ladies’ Golf Club of Toronto PGA head professional Padraig Kelly. “We are so proud of our club and are excited to showcase it for this great championship. The golf course will be a great test and the membership is looking forward to watching the professionals take on their home course.”

This week’s field includes:

Four-time LPGA Tour winner, five-time DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada winner, and Canadian and PGA of Canada Hall of Fame member Lorie Kane

A number of PGA of Canada members including past LPGA Tour players Rebecca Lee-Bentham and Emma De Groot

Past Team Canada National Amateur Squad members Elizabeth Tong and Josee Doyon

Past DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada winner Vivian Tsui

FOR THE FULL-FIELD AND FIRST ROUND TEE TIMES, CLICK HERE.

The winner of this year’s championship will earn an exemption into the CP Canadian Women’s Open at the Wascana Country Club, Aug. 20-26.

Additionally, the PGA of America recently formed the Women’s PGA Cup, a first-of-its-kind team competition for Women PGA members from around the world.

The PGA of Canada is pleased to be taking part in this landmark event. The inaugural competition will be played October 21-26, 2019 in the United States.

The five members of the inaugural PGA of Canada team will be determined based on the performance of eligible finishers at the 2018 and 2019 DCM PGA Women’s Championship.

Those eligible to represent their country in the Women’s PGA Cup must be members in good standing with their respective Professional Golfers Association (PGA). They must also be active in the game, be it as a teacher, coach or working as club professional/assistant. Tour professionals who primarily compete for a living are not eligible to participate.

Admittance to the DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada is free and spectators are encouraged to attend the 36-hole championship play.

The DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada was first played in 1987 and past champions include five-time winner Lorie Kane, Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp, Cathy Sherk, Gail Graham, Nancy Harvey, and Jessica Shepley.

To follow the DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada online throughout tournament week, visit pgaofcanada.com, twitter.com/pgaofcanada, instagram.com/thepgaofcanada and facebook.com/pgaofcanada