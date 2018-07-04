What's New?

Latter Leads Way at Loyalist – Stretches Margin at Ontario Junior Boys Championship

July 4, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Robbie Latter hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Ontario Juniors Boys Championship. (Photo: Scott MacLeod)

Robbie Latter of Credit Valley Golf & Country Club in Mississauga continues to lead at The Investors Group Golf Ontario Junior Boys Championship being held at the Loyalist Country Club in Bath, Ontario.

On Wednesday the Credit Valley Golf & Country Club member added a second round 67 to his opening 68, and now sits at -7 overall. He has a six shot lead over his nearest competitors.

Latter, a member of Team Ontario, got his day started with a front nine score of 32, a clean effort with three birdies and no blemishes on the card. In temperatures hovering in the high 30’s and a heat warning in effect he followed that with a back nine effort of 35.

The 17 year-old was fairly unphased about his round. “I left everything short,” he shared of his four birdie effort where he had a chance to putt for at least a dozen more. “Could have been lower but it was a good round.”

Despite having a significant lead, Latter has no intentions of changing his game plan for the final stretch. “Same thing; just press on.”

That “same thing” for Latter consists of one major thing – “Just hit it as far as you can off the tee, because the course allows you to (and) wedge it close.”

While he has managed to get a lot of wedge in his hands, the leader says he has not been able to take advantage of them by hitting shots close to the hole. “It’s kind of hard, there’s some real tough pins. Anything inside of 30 feet is a good shot. Just give yourself a chance at it. There is too many tough pins to go for them.”

He added, noting he feels he can take his score even lower over the next two days, “I was trying to go as low as I can but I left a lot out there.”

In closest pursuit of Latter is defending champion Tristan Renault (Idylwylde G&CC) , also a member of Team Ontario and Luke DelGobbo (Lookout Point GC). Both Renault and DelGobbo are -1 overall and share second place.

Four players share fourth place at even par – Xavier Ayora (Whistle Bear), Matt Anderson (Credit Valley), Luc Warnock (Essex), Nolan Piazza (Grand Niagara).

The 36 hole cut-line came at twelve over par.

Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Robbie Latter  Credit Valley Golf & Coun -4 F -7 68 67 135
T2 Tristan Renaud  Idylwylde Golf & Country +1 F * -1 69 72 141
T2 Luke DelGobbo  Lookout Point Country Clu -1 F -1 71 70 141
T4 Xavier Ayora  Whistle Bear Golf Club -1 F * E 72 70 142
T4 Matthew Anderson  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +2 F E 69 73 142
T4 Luc Warnock  Essex G & CC -1 F E 72 70 142
T4 Nolan Piazza  Grand Niagara GC -2 F E 73 69 142
T8 Luca Ferrara  Scarboro Golf & Country C +2 F * +1 70 73 143
T8 Emmett Taillefer  Idylwylde Golf & Country E F +1 72 71 143
T10 Cameron Corbett  Lindsay Golf & Country Cl -2 F +2 75 69 144
T10 Yaroslav Ilyenko  Meadowbrook Golf & Countr E F * +2 73 71 144
T10 Jake Bryson  Public Player +1 F +2 72 72 144
T10 Jacob Presutti  Brampton GC +2 F +2 71 73 144
T10 Zachary Wylie   Public Player -2 F +2 75 69 144
T15 Michael Ikejiani  Barrie CC -4 F +3 78 67 145
T15 Freddy D’Angelo  Lookout Point Country Clu +1 F +3 73 72 145
T15 Jonathan Cramton  Donalda Club +3 F * +3 71 74 145
T15 Graem Costigan  Galt Country Club -3 F +3 77 68 145
T15 Weston Farnworth  Hamilton G & CC +3 F * +3 71 74 145
T15 Malcolm Glumpak  Rattlesnake Point GC -2 F +3 76 69 145
T21 Evan MacLean  Idylwylde Golf & Country +5 F * +4 70 76 146
T21 Ranen Oomen-Danckert  Shelburne G & CC +5 F +4 70 76 146
23 Michael Katsman  Meadowbrook Golf & Countr +3 F * +5 73 74 147
T24 Dylan MacDonald  York Downs Golf & Country +2 F * +6 75 73 148
T24 Jeffrey Fang  Station Creek GC +5 F * +6 72 76 148
T24 Daniel George  The Summit G&CC +3 F * +6 74 74 148
T24 Shawn Sehra  Roseland Golf & Curling C +3 F +6 74 74 148
T24 Jocelyn Menard  Affiliate Member +2 F +6 75 73 148
T29 Peter Blazevic  Greystone Golf Club +4 F +7 74 75 149
T29 Josh DiCarlo  Pointe West GC -2 F +7 80 69 149
T29 Ewan MacBain  Donalda Club -1 F +7 79 70 149
T29 Owen Kim  Blue Springs Golf Club E F * +7 78 71 149
T29 Cameron Kellett  St. Thomas Golf & Country +5 F +7 73 76 149
T34 Alexander Saroli  Essex G & CC E F +8 79 71 150
T34 Adam Bain  Granite GC +3 F +8 76 74 150
T34 Spencer Grainger  Dalewood GC +8 F +8 71 79 150
T34 Joshua Hayes  Idylwylde Golf & Country -2 F * +8 81 69 150
T34 Dylan Henderson  Whistle Bear Golf Club +3 F * +8 76 74 150
T39 Ben Hirasawa  Islington GC +3 F +9 77 74 151
T39 Garret Day  Maple City Country Club +6 F +9 74 77 151
T39 Adam Jordan  Midland G & CC +5 F +9 75 76 151
T39 Riley Card  Rattlesnake Point GC +3 F * +9 77 74 151
T39 James Hill  Beach Grove G&CC +2 F +9 78 73 151
T39 Sam Hogan  Rattlesnake Point GC +7 F * +9 73 78 151
T39 Connor Stalteri  Quarry GC +2 F * +9 78 73 151
T39 Gerry Mei  Station Creek GC +3 F * +9 77 74 151
T39 Jason Howe  Weston G&CC +5 F * +9 75 76 151
T48 Connor Rochon  Weston G&CC +2 F +10 79 73 152
T48 Eric (Joohyung) Byun  Glendale Golf & CC +4 F * +10 77 75 152
T48 Isiah Katsube  Elmira Golf Club +6 F * +10 75 77 152
T48 Patrick Maloney  Rattlesnake Point GC +7 F +10 74 78 152
T48 Daniel Talmage  Islington GC +4 F * +10 77 75 152
T48 Stefan Nicoara  King’s Riding GC +7 F * +10 74 78 152
T48 Ryan Hogan  Blue Springs Golf Club +4 F +10 77 75 152
T55 Jack Ferguson  St. Thomas Golf & Country +2 F +11 80 73 153
T55 Connor Logan  Mad River GC +6 F +11 76 77 153
T55 Brendan Dunphy  Whitevale GC +3 F +11 79 74 153
T58 Cade Preston  Vespra Hills Golf Club +6 F +12 77 77 154
T58 Grant Lau  Bayview G&CC +8 F +12 75 79 154
T58 Nolan Pierce  Oshawa Golf & Curling +7 F +12 76 78 154
T58 Andrew Szent-Ivany  Cedar Brae GC +3 F +12 80 74 154
T58 Owen Allen  Weston G&CC +7 F * +12 76 78 154
T58 Nathanial Coombes  Bowmanville Golf & Countr +6 F * +12 77 77 154
T58 Ryen Stevens  Maple City Country Club +5 F * +12 78 76 154
T58 Mark Clarey  Dalewood GC +6 F * +12 77 77 154
T58 Mathis Rollin  Camelot G & CC +7 F * +12 76 78 154
T58 Jamie Zucker  Hamilton G & CC +2 F +12 81 73 154
DID NOT MAKE THE CUT
MC Thomas Latter  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +2 F * +13 82 73 155
MC Cody Clark  Oliver’s Nest Golf Club +5 F * +13 79 76 155
MC Tyler Cunningham  Rattlesnake Point GC +3 F +13 81 74 155
MC Nicholas Lin  Station Creek GC +6 F +13 78 77 155
MC Malcolm Simpson  Public Player +2 F +13 82 73 155
MC Rj Derhodge  Grand Niagara GC +8 F +13 76 79 155
MC Michael von Schalburg  York Downs Golf & Country E F * +14 85 71 156
MC Ryan McAskill  The Club at North Halton +5 F * +14 80 76 156
MC Andrew Gwilliams  St. Andrews Valley Golf C +7 F +14 78 78 156
MC Nicholas Tanovich  Beach Grove G&CC +8 F +14 77 79 156
MC Austin Friesen  Kingsville Golf & Country +8 F * +14 77 79 156
MC Michael Beneteau  Camden Braes Golf & Count +7 F +15 79 78 157
MC Caden Holmes  Napanee Golf & Country Cl +2 F * +15 84 73 157
MC Bennett Ruby  Westmount G & CC +7 F * +15 79 78 157
MC Luke Bigelow  Bayview G&CC +11 F * +15 75 82 157
MC Alek Mauro  Essex G & CC +11 F +15 75 82 157
MC Robert Winch  Rattlesnake Point GC +7 F +15 79 78 157
MC Kiefer Bulau  King Valley Golf Club +8 F +15 78 79 157
MC Satshia Tep-Chhun  St. Thomas Golf & Country +4 F * +15 82 75 157
MC Carson Duffy  Bigwin Island Golf Club +5 F * +16 82 76 158
MC Tahir Shamji  Affiliate Member +9 F * +16 78 80 158
MC Gregory Schaepper  Public Player +7 F +16 80 78 158
MC Eric Tae Kyoung Yun  National Pines Golf Club +5 F * +16 82 76 158
MC Ben Lowe  Glengarry +8 F * +16 79 79 158
MC Alexander Fowke  Timberwolf Golf Club +9 F +17 79 80 159
MC Tanner BigCanoe  Lindsay Golf & Country Cl +5 F +17 83 76 159
MC Ben Bauer  Westmount G & CC +10 F +17 78 81 159
MC Noah Campbell  Coppinwood +5 F * +18 84 76 160
MC Ryan McMullin  Batteaux Creek GC +8 F * +18 81 79 160
MC Parker Lee  Barrie CC +11 F * +18 78 82 160
MC Ethan Phillips  Oshawa Golf & Curling +14 F * +18 75 85 160
MC Josh Stalteri  Quarry GC +8 F * +19 82 79 161
MC Conor Gaudet  Cataraqui Golf & Country +11 F * +19 79 82 161
MC Alex Turchan  Westmount G & CC +11 F * +19 79 82 161
MC Jordan Guenette  Barrie CC +9 F * +19 81 80 161
MC Ryan Sabo  Hamilton G & CC +9 F * +19 81 80 161
MC Zachary Katzenstein  Cedar Brae GC +11 F +19 79 82 161
MC Wesley Gill  Blue Springs Golf Club +9 F * +20 82 80 162
MC Zach Friesen  Craigowan G & CC +8 F +20 83 79 162
MC Jacob Norton  Public Player +6 F +20 85 77 162
MC Zachary Hart  Whistle Bear Golf Club +11 F +20 80 82 162
MC Alexander Brisebois  Public Player +7 F +20 84 78 162
MC Luca Carestia  Oak Gables Golf Club +4 F * +20 87 75 162
MC Aiden Coyle  Public Player +13 F +20 78 84 162
MC Ethan Cardwell  Oshawa Golf & Curling +13 F * +21 79 84 163
MC Matthew Peesker  York Downs Golf & Country +12 F * +21 80 83 163
MC Michael Desautels  Wyldewood Golf & Country +10 F +21 82 81 163
MC Jake Wiskowski  Public Player +10 F * +21 82 81 163
MC Bryson McCulloch  Cataraqui Golf & Country +8 F +21 84 79 163
MC Aidan Hussey  Barcovan Golf Club +7 F * +21 85 78 163
MC Mathias Krauss  Public Player +14 F * +21 78 85 163
MC Karsen Gunter  Dalewood GC +10 F * +22 83 81 164
MC Nicolas Dessureault  Blue Springs Golf Club +9 F +22 84 80 164
MC Lucas Ross  Midland G & CC +9 F * +22 84 80 164
MC Trevor Harris  Glencairn GC +11 F * +23 83 82 165
MC Bradley Parker  Thornhill Club +13 F +23 81 84 165
MC Hayden Underhill  Cataraqui Golf & Country +10 F +23 84 81 165
MC SeHyeon Yi  Station Creek GC +5 F +23 89 76 165
MC Owen Walsh  Stonebridge GC +11 F * +24 84 82 166
MC Anton Hung  Rattlesnake Point GC +8 F * +24 87 79 166
MC Jason Gage  Beacon Hall GC +11 F * +25 85 82 167
MC Michael Jiang  King’s Riding GC +6 F * +26 91 77 168
MC Kobe Smith  York Downs Golf & Country +12 F +27 86 83 169
MC Keegan Mongru  Lakeridge Links Golf Club +7 F +27 91 78 169
MC Tate Smith  Rattlesnake Point GC +8 F * +28 91 79 170
MC Justin Karcz  Idylwylde Golf & Country +13 F * +28 86 84 170
MC Jayden Boddy  Craigowan G & CC +8 F +28 91 79 170
MC Matthew Billington  Whitevale GC +13 F * +28 86 84 170
MC Jordan Martins  Weston G&CC +13 F * +28 86 84 170
MC Jake McBride  Public Player +12 F * +29 88 83 171
MC Jackson Behm  The Club at North Halton +17 F +30 84 88 172
MC Carter Stone  Canadian G&CC +9 F +30 92 80 172
MC Justin Nelligan  Glendale Golf & CC +12 F * +30 89 83 172
MC Matthew Kartusch  Public Player +8 F +30 93 79 172
MC Jacob Stoddart  Barrie CC +9 F * +31 93 80 173
MC Cameron Pero  Picton Golf & Country Clu +16 F +31 86 87 173
MC Ross Cleary  The Marshes GC +11 F +35 95 82 177
MC Landon Johnstone  St. Thomas Golf & Country +18 F * +38 91 89 180
MC Jaden Jones  Whitewater Golf Club +27 F +38 82 98 180
MC Nicholas Cundari  North Bay G & CC +25 F * +38 84 96 180
MC Matthew Cho-Chu  Thunder Bay +10 F +39 100 81 181
MC Adam Mussani  Public Player +22 F * +39 88 93 181

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.