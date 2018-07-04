Latter Leads Way at Loyalist – Stretches Margin at Ontario Junior Boys Championship

Robbie Latter of Credit Valley Golf & Country Club in Mississauga continues to lead at The Investors Group Golf Ontario Junior Boys Championship being held at the Loyalist Country Club in Bath, Ontario.
On Wednesday the Credit Valley Golf & Country Club member added a second round 67 to his opening 68, and now sits at -7 overall. He has a six shot lead over his nearest competitors.
Latter, a member of Team Ontario, got his day started with a front nine score of 32, a clean effort with three birdies and no blemishes on the card. In temperatures hovering in the high 30’s and a heat warning in effect he followed that with a back nine effort of 35.
The 17 year-old was fairly unphased about his round. “I left everything short,” he shared of his four birdie effort where he had a chance to putt for at least a dozen more. “Could have been lower but it was a good round.”
Despite having a significant lead, Latter has no intentions of changing his game plan for the final stretch. “Same thing; just press on.”
That “same thing” for Latter consists of one major thing – “Just hit it as far as you can off the tee, because the course allows you to (and) wedge it close.”
While he has managed to get a lot of wedge in his hands, the leader says he has not been able to take advantage of them by hitting shots close to the hole. “It’s kind of hard, there’s some real tough pins. Anything inside of 30 feet is a good shot. Just give yourself a chance at it. There is too many tough pins to go for them.”
He added, noting he feels he can take his score even lower over the next two days, “I was trying to go as low as I can but I left a lot out there.”
In closest pursuit of Latter is defending champion Tristan Renault (Idylwylde G&CC) , also a member of Team Ontario and Luke DelGobbo (Lookout Point GC). Both Renault and DelGobbo are -1 overall and share second place.
Four players share fourth place at even par – Xavier Ayora (Whistle Bear), Matt Anderson (Credit Valley), Luc Warnock (Essex), Nolan Piazza (Grand Niagara).
The 36 hole cut-line came at twelve over par.
Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Robbie Latter Credit Valley Golf & Coun
|-4
|F
|-7
|68
|67
|135
|T2
|Tristan Renaud Idylwylde Golf & Country
|+1
|F *
|-1
|69
|72
|141
|T2
|Luke DelGobbo Lookout Point Country Clu
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|70
|141
|T4
|Xavier Ayora Whistle Bear Golf Club
|-1
|F *
|E
|72
|70
|142
|T4
|Matthew Anderson Credit Valley Golf & Coun
|+2
|F
|E
|69
|73
|142
|T4
|Luc Warnock Essex G & CC
|-1
|F
|E
|72
|70
|142
|T4
|Nolan Piazza Grand Niagara GC
|-2
|F
|E
|73
|69
|142
|T8
|Luca Ferrara Scarboro Golf & Country C
|+2
|F *
|+1
|70
|73
|143
|T8
|Emmett Taillefer Idylwylde Golf & Country
|E
|F
|+1
|72
|71
|143
|T10
|Cameron Corbett Lindsay Golf & Country Cl
|-2
|F
|+2
|75
|69
|144
|T10
|Yaroslav Ilyenko Meadowbrook Golf & Countr
|E
|F *
|+2
|73
|71
|144
|T10
|Jake Bryson Public Player
|+1
|F
|+2
|72
|72
|144
|T10
|Jacob Presutti Brampton GC
|+2
|F
|+2
|71
|73
|144
|T10
|Zachary Wylie Public Player
|-2
|F
|+2
|75
|69
|144
|T15
|Michael Ikejiani Barrie CC
|-4
|F
|+3
|78
|67
|145
|T15
|Freddy D’Angelo Lookout Point Country Clu
|+1
|F
|+3
|73
|72
|145
|T15
|Jonathan Cramton Donalda Club
|+3
|F *
|+3
|71
|74
|145
|T15
|Graem Costigan Galt Country Club
|-3
|F
|+3
|77
|68
|145
|T15
|Weston Farnworth Hamilton G & CC
|+3
|F *
|+3
|71
|74
|145
|T15
|Malcolm Glumpak Rattlesnake Point GC
|-2
|F
|+3
|76
|69
|145
|T21
|Evan MacLean Idylwylde Golf & Country
|+5
|F *
|+4
|70
|76
|146
|T21
|Ranen Oomen-Danckert Shelburne G & CC
|+5
|F
|+4
|70
|76
|146
|23
|Michael Katsman Meadowbrook Golf & Countr
|+3
|F *
|+5
|73
|74
|147
|T24
|Dylan MacDonald York Downs Golf & Country
|+2
|F *
|+6
|75
|73
|148
|T24
|Jeffrey Fang Station Creek GC
|+5
|F *
|+6
|72
|76
|148
|T24
|Daniel George The Summit G&CC
|+3
|F *
|+6
|74
|74
|148
|T24
|Shawn Sehra Roseland Golf & Curling C
|+3
|F
|+6
|74
|74
|148
|T24
|Jocelyn Menard Affiliate Member
|+2
|F
|+6
|75
|73
|148
|T29
|Peter Blazevic Greystone Golf Club
|+4
|F
|+7
|74
|75
|149
|T29
|Josh DiCarlo Pointe West GC
|-2
|F
|+7
|80
|69
|149
|T29
|Ewan MacBain Donalda Club
|-1
|F
|+7
|79
|70
|149
|T29
|Owen Kim Blue Springs Golf Club
|E
|F *
|+7
|78
|71
|149
|T29
|Cameron Kellett St. Thomas Golf & Country
|+5
|F
|+7
|73
|76
|149
|T34
|Alexander Saroli Essex G & CC
|E
|F
|+8
|79
|71
|150
|T34
|Adam Bain Granite GC
|+3
|F
|+8
|76
|74
|150
|T34
|Spencer Grainger Dalewood GC
|+8
|F
|+8
|71
|79
|150
|T34
|Joshua Hayes Idylwylde Golf & Country
|-2
|F *
|+8
|81
|69
|150
|T34
|Dylan Henderson Whistle Bear Golf Club
|+3
|F *
|+8
|76
|74
|150
|T39
|Ben Hirasawa Islington GC
|+3
|F
|+9
|77
|74
|151
|T39
|Garret Day Maple City Country Club
|+6
|F
|+9
|74
|77
|151
|T39
|Adam Jordan Midland G & CC
|+5
|F
|+9
|75
|76
|151
|T39
|Riley Card Rattlesnake Point GC
|+3
|F *
|+9
|77
|74
|151
|T39
|James Hill Beach Grove G&CC
|+2
|F
|+9
|78
|73
|151
|T39
|Sam Hogan Rattlesnake Point GC
|+7
|F *
|+9
|73
|78
|151
|T39
|Connor Stalteri Quarry GC
|+2
|F *
|+9
|78
|73
|151
|T39
|Gerry Mei Station Creek GC
|+3
|F *
|+9
|77
|74
|151
|T39
|Jason Howe Weston G&CC
|+5
|F *
|+9
|75
|76
|151
|T48
|Connor Rochon Weston G&CC
|+2
|F
|+10
|79
|73
|152
|T48
|Eric (Joohyung) Byun Glendale Golf & CC
|+4
|F *
|+10
|77
|75
|152
|T48
|Isiah Katsube Elmira Golf Club
|+6
|F *
|+10
|75
|77
|152
|T48
|Patrick Maloney Rattlesnake Point GC
|+7
|F
|+10
|74
|78
|152
|T48
|Daniel Talmage Islington GC
|+4
|F *
|+10
|77
|75
|152
|T48
|Stefan Nicoara King’s Riding GC
|+7
|F *
|+10
|74
|78
|152
|T48
|Ryan Hogan Blue Springs Golf Club
|+4
|F
|+10
|77
|75
|152
|T55
|Jack Ferguson St. Thomas Golf & Country
|+2
|F
|+11
|80
|73
|153
|T55
|Connor Logan Mad River GC
|+6
|F
|+11
|76
|77
|153
|T55
|Brendan Dunphy Whitevale GC
|+3
|F
|+11
|79
|74
|153
|T58
|Cade Preston Vespra Hills Golf Club
|+6
|F
|+12
|77
|77
|154
|T58
|Grant Lau Bayview G&CC
|+8
|F
|+12
|75
|79
|154
|T58
|Nolan Pierce Oshawa Golf & Curling
|+7
|F
|+12
|76
|78
|154
|T58
|Andrew Szent-Ivany Cedar Brae GC
|+3
|F
|+12
|80
|74
|154
|T58
|Owen Allen Weston G&CC
|+7
|F *
|+12
|76
|78
|154
|T58
|Nathanial Coombes Bowmanville Golf & Countr
|+6
|F *
|+12
|77
|77
|154
|T58
|Ryen Stevens Maple City Country Club
|+5
|F *
|+12
|78
|76
|154
|T58
|Mark Clarey Dalewood GC
|+6
|F *
|+12
|77
|77
|154
|T58
|Mathis Rollin Camelot G & CC
|+7
|F *
|+12
|76
|78
|154
|T58
|Jamie Zucker Hamilton G & CC
|+2
|F
|+12
|81
|73
|154
|DID NOT MAKE THE CUT
|MC
|Thomas Latter Credit Valley Golf & Coun
|+2
|F *
|+13
|82
|73
|155
|MC
|Cody Clark Oliver’s Nest Golf Club
|+5
|F *
|+13
|79
|76
|155
|MC
|Tyler Cunningham Rattlesnake Point GC
|+3
|F
|+13
|81
|74
|155
|MC
|Nicholas Lin Station Creek GC
|+6
|F
|+13
|78
|77
|155
|MC
|Malcolm Simpson Public Player
|+2
|F
|+13
|82
|73
|155
|MC
|Rj Derhodge Grand Niagara GC
|+8
|F
|+13
|76
|79
|155
|MC
|Michael von Schalburg York Downs Golf & Country
|E
|F *
|+14
|85
|71
|156
|MC
|Ryan McAskill The Club at North Halton
|+5
|F *
|+14
|80
|76
|156
|MC
|Andrew Gwilliams St. Andrews Valley Golf C
|+7
|F
|+14
|78
|78
|156
|MC
|Nicholas Tanovich Beach Grove G&CC
|+8
|F
|+14
|77
|79
|156
|MC
|Austin Friesen Kingsville Golf & Country
|+8
|F *
|+14
|77
|79
|156
|MC
|Michael Beneteau Camden Braes Golf & Count
|+7
|F
|+15
|79
|78
|157
|MC
|Caden Holmes Napanee Golf & Country Cl
|+2
|F *
|+15
|84
|73
|157
|MC
|Bennett Ruby Westmount G & CC
|+7
|F *
|+15
|79
|78
|157
|MC
|Luke Bigelow Bayview G&CC
|+11
|F *
|+15
|75
|82
|157
|MC
|Alek Mauro Essex G & CC
|+11
|F
|+15
|75
|82
|157
|MC
|Robert Winch Rattlesnake Point GC
|+7
|F
|+15
|79
|78
|157
|MC
|Kiefer Bulau King Valley Golf Club
|+8
|F
|+15
|78
|79
|157
|MC
|Satshia Tep-Chhun St. Thomas Golf & Country
|+4
|F *
|+15
|82
|75
|157
|MC
|Carson Duffy Bigwin Island Golf Club
|+5
|F *
|+16
|82
|76
|158
|MC
|Tahir Shamji Affiliate Member
|+9
|F *
|+16
|78
|80
|158
|MC
|Gregory Schaepper Public Player
|+7
|F
|+16
|80
|78
|158
|MC
|Eric Tae Kyoung Yun National Pines Golf Club
|+5
|F *
|+16
|82
|76
|158
|MC
|Ben Lowe Glengarry
|+8
|F *
|+16
|79
|79
|158
|MC
|Alexander Fowke Timberwolf Golf Club
|+9
|F
|+17
|79
|80
|159
|MC
|Tanner BigCanoe Lindsay Golf & Country Cl
|+5
|F
|+17
|83
|76
|159
|MC
|Ben Bauer Westmount G & CC
|+10
|F
|+17
|78
|81
|159
|MC
|Noah Campbell Coppinwood
|+5
|F *
|+18
|84
|76
|160
|MC
|Ryan McMullin Batteaux Creek GC
|+8
|F *
|+18
|81
|79
|160
|MC
|Parker Lee Barrie CC
|+11
|F *
|+18
|78
|82
|160
|MC
|Ethan Phillips Oshawa Golf & Curling
|+14
|F *
|+18
|75
|85
|160
|MC
|Josh Stalteri Quarry GC
|+8
|F *
|+19
|82
|79
|161
|MC
|Conor Gaudet Cataraqui Golf & Country
|+11
|F *
|+19
|79
|82
|161
|MC
|Alex Turchan Westmount G & CC
|+11
|F *
|+19
|79
|82
|161
|MC
|Jordan Guenette Barrie CC
|+9
|F *
|+19
|81
|80
|161
|MC
|Ryan Sabo Hamilton G & CC
|+9
|F *
|+19
|81
|80
|161
|MC
|Zachary Katzenstein Cedar Brae GC
|+11
|F
|+19
|79
|82
|161
|MC
|Wesley Gill Blue Springs Golf Club
|+9
|F *
|+20
|82
|80
|162
|MC
|Zach Friesen Craigowan G & CC
|+8
|F
|+20
|83
|79
|162
|MC
|Jacob Norton Public Player
|+6
|F
|+20
|85
|77
|162
|MC
|Zachary Hart Whistle Bear Golf Club
|+11
|F
|+20
|80
|82
|162
|MC
|Alexander Brisebois Public Player
|+7
|F
|+20
|84
|78
|162
|MC
|Luca Carestia Oak Gables Golf Club
|+4
|F *
|+20
|87
|75
|162
|MC
|Aiden Coyle Public Player
|+13
|F
|+20
|78
|84
|162
|MC
|Ethan Cardwell Oshawa Golf & Curling
|+13
|F *
|+21
|79
|84
|163
|MC
|Matthew Peesker York Downs Golf & Country
|+12
|F *
|+21
|80
|83
|163
|MC
|Michael Desautels Wyldewood Golf & Country
|+10
|F
|+21
|82
|81
|163
|MC
|Jake Wiskowski Public Player
|+10
|F *
|+21
|82
|81
|163
|MC
|Bryson McCulloch Cataraqui Golf & Country
|+8
|F
|+21
|84
|79
|163
|MC
|Aidan Hussey Barcovan Golf Club
|+7
|F *
|+21
|85
|78
|163
|MC
|Mathias Krauss Public Player
|+14
|F *
|+21
|78
|85
|163
|MC
|Karsen Gunter Dalewood GC
|+10
|F *
|+22
|83
|81
|164
|MC
|Nicolas Dessureault Blue Springs Golf Club
|+9
|F
|+22
|84
|80
|164
|MC
|Lucas Ross Midland G & CC
|+9
|F *
|+22
|84
|80
|164
|MC
|Trevor Harris Glencairn GC
|+11
|F *
|+23
|83
|82
|165
|MC
|Bradley Parker Thornhill Club
|+13
|F
|+23
|81
|84
|165
|MC
|Hayden Underhill Cataraqui Golf & Country
|+10
|F
|+23
|84
|81
|165
|MC
|SeHyeon Yi Station Creek GC
|+5
|F
|+23
|89
|76
|165
|MC
|Owen Walsh Stonebridge GC
|+11
|F *
|+24
|84
|82
|166
|MC
|Anton Hung Rattlesnake Point GC
|+8
|F *
|+24
|87
|79
|166
|MC
|Jason Gage Beacon Hall GC
|+11
|F *
|+25
|85
|82
|167
|MC
|Michael Jiang King’s Riding GC
|+6
|F *
|+26
|91
|77
|168
|MC
|Kobe Smith York Downs Golf & Country
|+12
|F
|+27
|86
|83
|169
|MC
|Keegan Mongru Lakeridge Links Golf Club
|+7
|F
|+27
|91
|78
|169
|MC
|Tate Smith Rattlesnake Point GC
|+8
|F *
|+28
|91
|79
|170
|MC
|Justin Karcz Idylwylde Golf & Country
|+13
|F *
|+28
|86
|84
|170
|MC
|Jayden Boddy Craigowan G & CC
|+8
|F
|+28
|91
|79
|170
|MC
|Matthew Billington Whitevale GC
|+13
|F *
|+28
|86
|84
|170
|MC
|Jordan Martins Weston G&CC
|+13
|F *
|+28
|86
|84
|170
|MC
|Jake McBride Public Player
|+12
|F *
|+29
|88
|83
|171
|MC
|Jackson Behm The Club at North Halton
|+17
|F
|+30
|84
|88
|172
|MC
|Carter Stone Canadian G&CC
|+9
|F
|+30
|92
|80
|172
|MC
|Justin Nelligan Glendale Golf & CC
|+12
|F *
|+30
|89
|83
|172
|MC
|Matthew Kartusch Public Player
|+8
|F
|+30
|93
|79
|172
|MC
|Jacob Stoddart Barrie CC
|+9
|F *
|+31
|93
|80
|173
|MC
|Cameron Pero Picton Golf & Country Clu
|+16
|F
|+31
|86
|87
|173
|MC
|Ross Cleary The Marshes GC
|+11
|F
|+35
|95
|82
|177
|MC
|Landon Johnstone St. Thomas Golf & Country
|+18
|F *
|+38
|91
|89
|180
|MC
|Jaden Jones Whitewater Golf Club
|+27
|F
|+38
|82
|98
|180
|MC
|Nicholas Cundari North Bay G & CC
|+25
|F *
|+38
|84
|96
|180
|MC
|Matthew Cho-Chu Thunder Bay
|+10
|F
|+39
|100
|81
|181
|MC
|Adam Mussani Public Player
|+22
|F *
|+39
|88
|93
|181
Leave a Reply