Latter Leads Way at Loyalist – Stretches Margin at Ontario Junior Boys Championship

Robbie Latter of Credit Valley Golf & Country Club in Mississauga continues to lead at The Investors Group Golf Ontario Junior Boys Championship being held at the Loyalist Country Club in Bath, Ontario.

On Wednesday the Credit Valley Golf & Country Club member added a second round 67 to his opening 68, and now sits at -7 overall. He has a six shot lead over his nearest competitors.

Latter, a member of Team Ontario, got his day started with a front nine score of 32, a clean effort with three birdies and no blemishes on the card. In temperatures hovering in the high 30’s and a heat warning in effect he followed that with a back nine effort of 35.

The 17 year-old was fairly unphased about his round. “I left everything short,” he shared of his four birdie effort where he had a chance to putt for at least a dozen more. “Could have been lower but it was a good round.”

Despite having a significant lead, Latter has no intentions of changing his game plan for the final stretch. “Same thing; just press on.”

That “same thing” for Latter consists of one major thing – “Just hit it as far as you can off the tee, because the course allows you to (and) wedge it close.”

While he has managed to get a lot of wedge in his hands, the leader says he has not been able to take advantage of them by hitting shots close to the hole. “It’s kind of hard, there’s some real tough pins. Anything inside of 30 feet is a good shot. Just give yourself a chance at it. There is too many tough pins to go for them.”

He added, noting he feels he can take his score even lower over the next two days, “I was trying to go as low as I can but I left a lot out there.”

In closest pursuit of Latter is defending champion Tristan Renault (Idylwylde G&CC) , also a member of Team Ontario and Luke DelGobbo (Lookout Point GC). Both Renault and DelGobbo are -1 overall and share second place.

Four players share fourth place at even par – Xavier Ayora (Whistle Bear), Matt Anderson (Credit Valley), Luc Warnock (Essex), Nolan Piazza (Grand Niagara).

The 36 hole cut-line came at twelve over par.

Leaderboard