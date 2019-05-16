Quebec City Area Club – La Tempête Adding New Course

It’s a rare thing in Canada these days – a new golf course development, but one Quebec City area golf club is making the leap to grow their business.

Le Club de Golf La Tempête in Lévis revealed May 15th that they are going ahead with an expansion to 36 holes.

Club co-founder and General Manager André Raymond says they have had a full membership since 2008 (they opened 2005) and they need the additional holes to grow their business. With growth, they hope to attract more individuals, young professionals, couples, and corporate members.

The club revealed that to date they have put $15 million in their business since 2003 and the new Darrell & Warren Huxham design will represent another $10 million investment. The Huxhams designed the original course on the property.

The new course, according to the club, will combine woodland and stadium areas. “It will feature breathtaking vistas, a unique championship character and, along with the existing course, will provide a spectacular, diverse and captivating experience for golfers of all levels,” noted a club release.

“We firmly believe that to sustain our success, we must continually innovate and evolve. It is precisely this constant improvement in the value of the club and our refusal of the status quo that allows us to make these investments today,” noted Club President and co-founder Serge Dussault.

Work on the new layout, which is adjacent to the current one, began this past winter. Removal of trees for routing is already complete for all eighteen holes.

The plan is to have the first nine holes of the new course ready for play by 2021.