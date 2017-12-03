What's New?

Canadians Leblanc & Marchand Secure LPGA TOUR Conditional Status for 2018

December 3, 2017 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

LPGA TOUR Qualifying is a long process, and Quebec’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Ontario’s Brittany Marchand tried to make the best of it on Sunday. Unfortunately they fell short of the ultimate goal.

The pair was amongst the field completing play in the 5th and final round at the LPGA International Golf Club in Daytona Beach. Florida,

Five other Canadians started the week but did not advance past the 72-hole cut. As a result Elizabeth Tong, Augusta James, Lorie Kane, Samantha Richdale, and Jennifer Ha all locked up Symetra Tour status for 2018. (On top of any status they might have already earned).

At the conclusion of the week Leblanc (72-69-73-72-75) and Marchand (73-74-75-67-72) finished in a tie for 32nd place which earns them conditional status for 2018.

The top 20 players earned their full cards while players from 21st to 45th (and ties) will join Marchand and Leblanc in the conditional category.

In 2017 Leblanc played the LPGA TOUR but made just four cuts in seventeen starts, with a break in late season to deal with an injury.

Marchand’s year in 2017 consisted mostly of play on the Symetra Tour where she recorded a win at the PHC Classic. She also made appearances at the LPGA’s Manulife Classic and CP Women’s Open where she played all four rounds.

Final Leaderboard

Pos Player Name Par R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Score
1 Nasa Hataoka  -12 68  71  69  69  71  348
2 Tiffany Chan  -11 70  72  67  71  69  349
3 Paula Reto  -9 69  72  70  69  71  351
4 Rebecca Artis  -8 69  72  69  71  71  352
5 Luna Sobron Galmes  -7 73  70  69  72  69  353
5 Robynn Ree (a) -7 75  73  69  66  70  353
5 Georgia Hall  -7 77  69  67  69  71  353
8 Lauren Coughlin  -6 78  69  72  66  69  354
8 Amelia Lewis  -6 73  71  71  71  68  354
10 Kassidy Teare  -5 73  73  71  72  66  355
10 Caroline Inglis  -5 74  71  69  72  69  355
10 Marissa Steen  -5 71  67  71  73  73  355
10 Laetitia Beck  -5 75  67  69  71  73  355
14 Gemma Dryburgh  -4 72  73  72  71  68  356
14 Cindy LaCrosse  -4 72  70  71  72  71  356
16 Celine Herbin  -3 72  72  74  70  69  357
16 Brianna Do  -3 71  75  70  73  68  357
16 Daniela Holmqvist  -3 73  74  71  69  70  357
16 Jessy Tang  -3 74  71  71  71  70  357
20 Daniela Darquea  -2 71  72  70  76  69  358
20 Mind Muangkhumsakul  -2 71  73  71  72  71  358
20 Maria Torres (a) -2 73  71  70  70  74  358
Current Top-20
23 Madeleine Sheils  -1 75  75  71  68  70  359
23 Dori Carter  -1 72  75  72  70  70  359
23 Nannette Hill  -1 74  70  74  71  70  359
23 Leticia Ras-Anderica  -1 70  70  74  73  72  359
23 Kendall Dye  -1 75  72  69  74  69  359
23 Alison Walshe  -1 71  71  74  68  75  359
23 Daniela Iacobelli  -1 77  78  67  70  67  359
30 Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong  Par 68  79  71  73  69  360
30 Maddie McCrary (a) Par 72  70  71  71  76  360
32 Brittany Marchand  +1 73  74  75  67  72  361
32 Sophia Popov  +1 72  72  77  68  72  361
32 Martina Edberg  +1 70  78  68  72  73  361
32 Alexandra Newell  +1 73  72  71  72  73  361
32 Lori Beth Adams  +1 71  71  72  74  73  361
32 Jennifer Hahn  +1 74  71  72  72  72  361
32 Wichanee Meechai  +1 72  74  71  71  73  361
32 Camilla Lennarth  +1 72  74  65  76  74  361
32 Dottie Ardina  +1 74  69  70  74  74  361
32 Maude-Aimee Leblanc  +1 72  69  73  72  75  361
32 Pannarat Thanapoolboonyaras  +1 74  71  75  67  74  361
32 Vicky Hurst  +1 71  71  73  75  71  361
32 Samantha Troyanovich  +1 72  74  71  75  69  361
45 Lauren Kim  +2 69  76  71  73  73  362
45 Katelyn Sepmoree  +2 72  73  73  70  74  362
45 Allison Emrey  +2 76  73  72  70  71  362
45 Sakura Yokomine  +2 74  76  67  74  71  362
45 Harang Lee  +2 73  75  72  72  70  362

