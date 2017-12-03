Canadians Leblanc & Marchand Secure LPGA TOUR Conditional Status for 2018

LPGA TOUR Qualifying is a long process, and Quebec’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Ontario’s Brittany Marchand tried to make the best of it on Sunday. Unfortunately they fell short of the ultimate goal.

The pair was amongst the field completing play in the 5th and final round at the LPGA International Golf Club in Daytona Beach. Florida,

Five other Canadians started the week but did not advance past the 72-hole cut. As a result Elizabeth Tong, Augusta James, Lorie Kane, Samantha Richdale, and Jennifer Ha all locked up Symetra Tour status for 2018. (On top of any status they might have already earned).

At the conclusion of the week Leblanc (72-69-73-72-75) and Marchand (73-74-75-67-72) finished in a tie for 32nd place which earns them conditional status for 2018.

The top 20 players earned their full cards while players from 21st to 45th (and ties) will join Marchand and Leblanc in the conditional category.

In 2017 Leblanc played the LPGA TOUR but made just four cuts in seventeen starts, with a break in late season to deal with an injury.

Marchand’s year in 2017 consisted mostly of play on the Symetra Tour where she recorded a win at the PHC Classic. She also made appearances at the LPGA’s Manulife Classic and CP Women’s Open where she played all four rounds.

