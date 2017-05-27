What's New?

Ledger Wins Great Lakes Tour London Championship

May 27, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Professional Golf, Tee Shots 0

Andrew Ledger wins the Great Lakes Tour London Championship (Photo: Great Lakes Tour)

Toronto’s Andrew Ledger beat out a field of talented players to win the Great Lakes Tour London Championship at the Tarandowah Players’ Club in Avon, Ontario on Friday, May 26.

The former college baseball player was the only competitor in the field that managed to break par for all three rounds at the highly respected Martin Hawtree design.

Ledger turned in cards of 69, 69, and 68 on his way to a 4 under par total and a $3,000 first place prize.

It was a slim victory, as he surpassed two players by a single stroke. Michael Gligic of Kitchener, ON and Jesse Smith of Oshweken, ON finished at -3 and each picked up $1,750.00 each.

The top amateur was Tony Gil of Toronto, ON who tied for 15th place.

Leaderboard

Pos. Player Total
To Par
Gross		 R1 R2 R3 Total
Gross		 Purse Points
1 Andrew Ledger

Toronto (ON)
 -4 69 69 68 206 $3,000.00 600.00
T2 Jesse Smith

Oshweken (ON)
 -3 70 68 69 207 $1,750.00 270.00
T2 Michael Gligic

Kitchener (ON)
 -3 70 70 67 207 $1,750.00 270.00
T4 Brendan Leonard

Cambridge (ON)
 -2 71 72 65 208 $1,125.00 135.00
T4 Michael Blair

Ancaster (ON)
 -2 70 68 70 208 $1,125.00 135.00
6 Stephane Dubois

Brantford (ON)
 E 70 69 71 210 $850.00 110.00
T7 Mark Hoffman

Wasaga Beach (ON)
 +1 68 70 73 211 $700.00 97.00
T7 Mitch Sutton

London (ON)
 +1 68 68 75 211 $700.00 97.00
T9 Brett Cairns

Courtland (ON)
 +3 73 71 69 213 $500.00 85.00
T9 J.J. Regan

Burlington (ON)
 +3 71 70 72 213 $500.00 85.00
T11 Andrew Oke

Fenelon Falls (ON)
 +4 75 68 71 214 $350.00 74.50
T11 Stephen Gonko

Sudbury (ON)
 +4 74 72 68 214 $350.00 74.50
13 Turner Southey-Gordon

Toronto (ON)
 +5 68 73 74 215 $350.00 68.00
14 Greg Belsito

Thornhill (ON)
 +6 70 75 71 216 $350.00 64.00
T15 Dennis Hendershott

Brantford (ON)
 +7 75 72 70 217 $0.00 60.00
T15 Tony Gil (a)

Toronto (ON)
 +7 70 73 74 217 $0.00 60.00
17 Drew Nesbitt

Shanty Bay (ON)
 +9 74 76 69 219 $0.00 57.00
18 Michael Jiggins

St. Catharines (ON)
 +10 74 71 75 220 $0.00 55.00
19 Josh Bamberger

Waterloo (ON)
 +11 74 76 71 221 $0.00 53.00
T20 Andrew Jensen

Ottawa (ON)
 +12 72 74 76 222 $0.00 50.50
T20 Brett Kennedy

Waterloo (ON)
 +12 71 76 75 222 $0.00 50.50
22 Michael Dart

Toronto (ON)
 +14 77 71 76 224 $0.00 49.00
T23 Brendan Barrack

Toronto (ON)
 +15 75 80 70 225 $0.00 47.00
T23 Brian Churchill-Smith

Oakville (ON)
 +15 77 74 74 225 $0.00 47.00
T23 Rok Hun Cho

Toronto (ON)
 +15 71 82 72 225 $0.00 47.00
26 John Maley

Sudbury (ON)
 +18 79 75 74 228 $0.00 45.00
27 Joseph D’Alfonso

Caledon (ON)
 +19 76 78 75 229 $0.00 44.00
28 Nic Powell

Toronto (ON)
 +21 75 80 76 231 $0.00 43.00
29 Austin Nowak

Lancaster (NY)
 +22 77 80 75 232 $0.00 42.00
T30 Colin MacGregor

Freelton (ON)
 +25 76 82 77 235 $0.00 40.50
T30 Sean Carlino

Hamilton (ON)
 +25 81 75 79 235 $0.00 40.50
32 Jose Nicolau Melo

Ribeira Grande, Azores
 +31 83 79 79 241 $0.00 39.00
33 Nick Ens (a)

Aylmer (ON)
 +37 80 81 86 247 $0.00 38.00
34 Jonathan Pigott

Thornhill (ON)
 +47 90 85 82 257 $0.00 37.00
WD Dan Bowling

Bright’s Grove (ON)
 73 WD WD $0.00 0.00
WD Atif Shamsher (a)

Toronto (ON)
 94 WD WD $0.00 0.00

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.