Ledger Wins Great Lakes Tour London Championship

Toronto’s Andrew Ledger beat out a field of talented players to win the Great Lakes Tour London Championship at the Tarandowah Players’ Club in Avon, Ontario on Friday, May 26.
The former college baseball player was the only competitor in the field that managed to break par for all three rounds at the highly respected Martin Hawtree design.
Ledger turned in cards of 69, 69, and 68 on his way to a 4 under par total and a $3,000 first place prize.
It was a slim victory, as he surpassed two players by a single stroke. Michael Gligic of Kitchener, ON and Jesse Smith of Oshweken, ON finished at -3 and each picked up $1,750.00 each.
The top amateur was Tony Gil of Toronto, ON who tied for 15th place.
Leaderboard
|Pos.
|Player
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
Gross
|Purse
|Points
|1
|Andrew Ledger
Toronto (ON)
|-4
|69
|69
|68
|206
|$3,000.00
|600.00
|T2
|Jesse Smith
Oshweken (ON)
|-3
|70
|68
|69
|207
|$1,750.00
|270.00
|T2
|Michael Gligic
Kitchener (ON)
|-3
|70
|70
|67
|207
|$1,750.00
|270.00
|T4
|Brendan Leonard
Cambridge (ON)
|-2
|71
|72
|65
|208
|$1,125.00
|135.00
|T4
|Michael Blair
Ancaster (ON)
|-2
|70
|68
|70
|208
|$1,125.00
|135.00
|6
|Stephane Dubois
Brantford (ON)
|E
|70
|69
|71
|210
|$850.00
|110.00
|T7
|Mark Hoffman
Wasaga Beach (ON)
|+1
|68
|70
|73
|211
|$700.00
|97.00
|T7
|Mitch Sutton
London (ON)
|+1
|68
|68
|75
|211
|$700.00
|97.00
|T9
|Brett Cairns
Courtland (ON)
|+3
|73
|71
|69
|213
|$500.00
|85.00
|T9
|J.J. Regan
Burlington (ON)
|+3
|71
|70
|72
|213
|$500.00
|85.00
|T11
|Andrew Oke
Fenelon Falls (ON)
|+4
|75
|68
|71
|214
|$350.00
|74.50
|T11
|Stephen Gonko
Sudbury (ON)
|+4
|74
|72
|68
|214
|$350.00
|74.50
|13
|Turner Southey-Gordon
Toronto (ON)
|+5
|68
|73
|74
|215
|$350.00
|68.00
|14
|Greg Belsito
Thornhill (ON)
|+6
|70
|75
|71
|216
|$350.00
|64.00
|T15
|Dennis Hendershott
Brantford (ON)
|+7
|75
|72
|70
|217
|$0.00
|60.00
|T15
|Tony Gil (a)
Toronto (ON)
|+7
|70
|73
|74
|217
|$0.00
|60.00
|17
|Drew Nesbitt
Shanty Bay (ON)
|+9
|74
|76
|69
|219
|$0.00
|57.00
|18
|Michael Jiggins
St. Catharines (ON)
|+10
|74
|71
|75
|220
|$0.00
|55.00
|19
|Josh Bamberger
Waterloo (ON)
|+11
|74
|76
|71
|221
|$0.00
|53.00
|T20
|Andrew Jensen
Ottawa (ON)
|+12
|72
|74
|76
|222
|$0.00
|50.50
|T20
|Brett Kennedy
Waterloo (ON)
|+12
|71
|76
|75
|222
|$0.00
|50.50
|22
|Michael Dart
Toronto (ON)
|+14
|77
|71
|76
|224
|$0.00
|49.00
|T23
|Brendan Barrack
Toronto (ON)
|+15
|75
|80
|70
|225
|$0.00
|47.00
|T23
|Brian Churchill-Smith
Oakville (ON)
|+15
|77
|74
|74
|225
|$0.00
|47.00
|T23
|Rok Hun Cho
Toronto (ON)
|+15
|71
|82
|72
|225
|$0.00
|47.00
|26
|John Maley
Sudbury (ON)
|+18
|79
|75
|74
|228
|$0.00
|45.00
|27
|Joseph D’Alfonso
Caledon (ON)
|+19
|76
|78
|75
|229
|$0.00
|44.00
|28
|Nic Powell
Toronto (ON)
|+21
|75
|80
|76
|231
|$0.00
|43.00
|29
|Austin Nowak
Lancaster (NY)
|+22
|77
|80
|75
|232
|$0.00
|42.00
|T30
|Colin MacGregor
Freelton (ON)
|+25
|76
|82
|77
|235
|$0.00
|40.50
|T30
|Sean Carlino
Hamilton (ON)
|+25
|81
|75
|79
|235
|$0.00
|40.50
|32
|Jose Nicolau Melo
Ribeira Grande, Azores
|+31
|83
|79
|79
|241
|$0.00
|39.00
|33
|Nick Ens (a)
Aylmer (ON)
|+37
|80
|81
|86
|247
|$0.00
|38.00
|34
|Jonathan Pigott
Thornhill (ON)
|+47
|90
|85
|82
|257
|$0.00
|37.00
|WD
|Dan Bowling
Bright’s Grove (ON)
|–
|73
|WD
|WD
|$0.00
|0.00
|WD
|Atif Shamsher (a)
Toronto (ON)
|–
|94
|WD
|WD
|$0.00
|0.00
