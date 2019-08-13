Lee Curry Leads Way at Flagstick.com Players Tour PGA of Ottawa Zone Championship

Ottawa, Ontario – Apart from a half hour storm delay later in the afternoon on Monday, August 12, the weather was perfect for golf with heat and a cooling breeze on the South Course at the Hylands Golf Club in Ottawa.

The PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone is holding their Zone Championship on the Flagstick.com Players Tour at Hylands with the final round on Tuesday, August 13th.

Once again the Zone Championship is being sponsored by TaylorMade Canada and Adidas Canada with representatives Michel Normand, Shawn Perno (both of TaylorMade) and Jimmy Venturi (Adidas) on hand to greet the participants.

OPEN DIVISION

Even after an opening double bogie on the first hole, two-time defending champion Lee Curry posted a 5 under par score of 67 to lead the way after the first round.

Tied for second place with scores of 71 (-1) are Club EG’s Andy Rajhathy and the Ottawa Athletic Club’s Brett Claggett Woods.

Tied for 4th spot with even par scores are Mountain Creek’s Jonathan Schaepper, Stittsville Golf Club’s Jason McGrath and Prescott Golf Club’s Bill Minkhorst.

Lee Curry (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Andy Rajhathy

Brett Claggett Woods

SENIOR DIVISION

PGA of Canada’s Bob Flaro leads the way in the Senior Division of the Zone Championship with his 2 under score of 70.

Tied for second place are PGA of Canada’s Thom Miller and the Ottawa Athletic Club’s Colin Orr.

Steve Hall from the Canadian Golf & Country Club, Darrell Buchanan from The Meadows and Greg White from the Cedarhill Golf & Country Club are all tied in 4th place with opening round scores of 77 (+5).

Bob Flaro`

Colin Orr

Thom Miller

WOMEN’S DIVISION

Dawn Turner from the GreyHawk Golf Club leads the way with an eight over par score of 80 followed by the Ottawa Athletic Club’s Addi Nicole McLaren with her score of 86.

Hopefully the weather holds out on Tuesday as the Zone Professionals move to the North Course at Hylands Golf Club for their 2nd round which will be followed by presentation of awards.