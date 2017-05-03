Leon Leads Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Q-School

The weather was cool but play was hot at the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada’s Canada Q-School in Comox, British Columbia.

No player battled the 12 Celsius temperatures and 30 km/h gusts better than Chile’s Horacio Leon.

The Santiago golfer posted a 6-under par 66 at Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community on Tuesday to jump to the front of the class with 54 holes left on the schedule.

The 27-year old has a one stroke lead over Eric Onesi, Derek Barron, Chelso Barrett and Ryan Heisey.

“I kept it out of trouble and hit great shots all around. I was always in play and it was pretty stress-free,” said Leon, who held conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour last year and has played in 37 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

The low Canadian on Tuesday was Riley Wheeldon. The former Mackenzie Tour winner and a member of The Five in 2013, was part of a group of four players tied for sixth at 4-under 68.

