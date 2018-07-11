Letendre and Taylor Win OVGA Senior Championships

Sand Point Golf Club just outside of Arnprior, Ontario hosted the 2018 Ottawa Valley Golf Association Women’s and Men’s Senior Championships on Monday and Tuesday, July 9-10. With the recent heat wave, the fairways and greens were running fast.

The Janet Matthews Trophy, first played for in 1966, was the goal for all thirteen golfers in the women’s field. At the conclusion of the one-day event it was 2017 Senior Champion Carole Letendre from Algonquin Golf Club in Messines, Quebec who took the trophy home again with her score of 76. This was Carole’s third championship win in the senior championship, her first coming in 2004.

Diane Dolan from the Hylands Golf Club finished in second place with her score of 78 and tied for third place with scores of 79 were Brockville Country Club’s Teri De Luis and Kim Davis from the Prescott Golf Club.

The Men’s Senior Championship was decided after a one-hole sudden-win playoff.

With his par on the extra hole, Public Player John Taylor took home the W. G. Bedard Trophy first played for in 1950. John had finished the second day of the senior championship with a total score of 145 (72-73). 2017 OVGA Senior Champion Mike Poloni from Greensmere Golf & Country Club also finished with a two-day total score of 145 (75-70) but his bogie on the playoff hole moved him to 2nd place.

Third in the championship was Greg Nezan (76-72-148) from the Cedarhill Golf & Country Club. One stroke back with his total two-day score of 149 (74-75) was Camelot Golf & Country Club’s Mark McBride. Fifth place again one stroke back at 150 (71-79) was Madawaska Golf Club’s Perry Freda.

Flagstick caught up with the 2018 OVGA Senior Men’s Champion and asked him about his win after losing in a sudden-win playoff the last two years including with Mike Poloni last year.

“The last two years, I was lucky to get into a playoff and unlucky with the outcome but you have to play the same golf course as everyone”, said John Taylor. He continued, “Mike played well today shooting even-par 70 to get into the playoff and congratulations to him. I putted very well both days with 25 putts yesterday and I haven’t added up my putts from today but I know I was under 30 putts. That’s where the game is won or lost – on the greens. If you putt well, you’re going to score well.”

During his trophy acceptance, John thanked his wife and caddie Judy for her help, the OVGA Team of volunteers, all of his fellow competitors and also the Sand Point Golf Club and its staff for a wonderful two days.

Then he got a little emotional.

“Bonnie Wolff was a good friend and she was taken away too early. Judy and Bonnie had a good rapport. I played a couple of times with Bonnie myself over the years and I had some friends out from Carleton to eQuinelle last week and one of them, Kevin Lemenchick, had his collar up like Bonnie and he said, “yup, in respect for Bonnie”. She was good for ladies golf in the Ottawa area. She volunteered her time with the OVGA and I felt she was with me over the last two days and I dedicate this win to her.”

Well said John Taylor.

Congratulations also to the volunteers at the Ottawa Valley Golf Association for another successful championship.

Full Leaderboards

Women

Men