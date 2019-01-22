Levelwear Signs Emiliano Grillo To Endorsement Deal

Growing Canadian apparel brand Levelwear has signed an endorsement agreement with Emiliano Grillo, the 2016 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.

The company says the multi-year agreement will see Grillo wear their polos, pullovers, and pants over the duration of the agreement. He joins Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, and Ted Potter, Jr. as a Levelwear Ambassador on the PGA TOUR.

Grillo commented on the agreement, “I saw other Tour players wearing the product and always thought it was very sharp. In the off-season, I had the chance to review a number of opportunities and the Levelwear product stood out the most. The product fits me very well and is extremely comfortable to play in no matter the conditions. They have engineered a lot of performance features and styling into the product that I am really enjoying and that I know will assist in elevating my game this year. I am very excited to partner with Levelwear as we both look to achieve new heights in 2019 and beyond.”

Levelwear President, Hilton Ngo added, “Emiliano is an athlete that we see aligning perfectly with the direction of the Levelwear brand. He is young, athletic, wears the product beautifully and his world-class game and exciting personality makes him one of the most electrifying players to watch week in and week out. When we engaged his team about the potential partnership it was clear that he was the right guy for us and we couldn’t be more excited to have him as part of the team for years to come.”

This latest agreement is continuing proof of Leverlwear’s growing impact in golf. On top of strong club level retail presence, Levelwear has relationships with PGA Tour, the PGA of America, Golf Canada, and the Rocket Mortgage Classic. They will also have retail availability at some 23 PGA TOUR events in 2019 including two majors.

Argentinian Grillo will begin to wear Levelwear product at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. He had eight top-ten finishes in 2019 and counts three wins among his professional accomplishments.

– Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

