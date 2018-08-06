Lipski and Wylie Come Up Winners at Kevin Haime Junior Masters

(Kanata, Ontario) – The joy of youth was in evidence at the Kanata Golf & Country Club on Saturday and Sunday, August 4th and 5th during the 7th Annual Kevin Haime Junior Masters.

The competition was fierce for the green jacket, but the weekend wasn’t all about competition.

On the golf side, the fun was being announced on the 1st tee by Kanata Golf & Country Club Director of Operations Scott Johnson while being accompanied by a friend or parent carrying the golf bag. Think about it – How often does a junior player walk the fairways without carrying or pushing a golf cart?

As for the heat wave continuing through the weekend, players were invited to load up with hydrating beverages and snacks at the first tee and at various spots on the course.

During the course of play, Kanata golf professionals Brent Deighan and Dan Lougheed patrolled the course, advising on rulings and ensuring a steady pace of play. After nine holes, scorecards were secured at the Kevin Haime scoring tent and scores were posted on the scoreboards for all to see, by Scott Johnson.

Throughout the event, Kevin and Lisa Haime treated all participants as family and indeed many of the players were all part of the Kevin Haime Junior Golf Initiative Family. Over the past ten years over 600 junior golfers have been given golf memberships at local golf courses through the program. As Kevin says, “The intention behind the Initiative is to give kids access to the area’s top golf courses so they can develop as both golfers and people. Nothing is more important to the development of junior golfers than giving them access to a quality place to develop their skills. We believe strongly in allowing kids with a passion for golf the chance to chase their dream. We are also helping kids with equipment, instruction grants, and even scholarships dollars. Our Initiative has also supported many other local children based charities over the last several years.”

The joy of competition was also evident around the scoreboards where junior golfers assessed their chances and positions after scores were posted. Even more important to these junior golfers were the games of golf being arranged between long-time and newly found friends.

As for the golf competition, a few prizes were awarded at the awards banquet were junior golfers; their caddies and parents were treated to a meal, followed by a make your own sundae desert with all the trimmings.

AGE 10-14 COMPETITION

The low gross winner in the 10-14 Age Category was Jared Lipski with his two-round total score of 151 (72-79). He was followed by Samuel Kimmerly (74-80-154). The low net winner was Atlas Ibit with his net score of 132 (83-87-170) followed by Antonia Ho at 136 (81-85-166).

AGE 15-18 COMPETITION

First off, the scores were fantastic by these junior golfers and the competition while friendly was intense for the coveted green jacket.

Zac Wylie backed up his first-round score of 67 on the par 70 Kanata course with a 2nd round score of 69 to claim the green jacket and bragging rights for the next year. Hunter McGee rebounded from his 1st round score of 74 with a 68 to claim 2nd place.

Ty Rouse took low net honours with his total score of 132 (69-79-148) followed by Jared Berry at 142 (81-83-164).

I should also mention that the participants over the weekend in the Kevin Haime Junior Initiative paid nothing except their time. The Junior Golf Initiative covered all costs and the golf course tee times were donated by ClubLink.

Many of the junior competitors who would normally play in this event were at the Ontario Summer Games in London, Ontario. During the day, word had filtered back that the boy’s team representing the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) had received silver medals for their 2nd place finish

It was another successful weekend for junior golfers from the Ottawa area. Congratulations to everyone involved in the Kevin Haime Junior Masters and a big thank you to Lisa and Kevin Haime for all they do to support junior golf in the Ottawa area.