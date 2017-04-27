The Little Airport that Could – Ogdensburg International Airport

New Low-Cost, Direct Flight Options to Florida for Canadian Golfers

Canadian golfers now have more options to fly south—and that’s great news for travellers who want a faster, easier and low-cost way to hit the golf courses in Florida. Located about 60 minutes or less from Ottawa or Cornwall, 50 minutes from Manotick or Winchester, and 35 minutes from Kemptville or Brockville, the Ogdensburg International Airport now offers direct flights to Orlando through discount air carrier Allegiant Air.

What began as a 10-year project to accommodate a larger air carrier and more passengers progressed so efficiently that all work was completed seven years ahead of schedule. During that compressed timeframe, funding from all levels of government was secured, the runway was expanded, part of the state road was moved, and the airport was renovated.

At the entrance, a small patch of pavement was transformed into a large gated parking lot with hundreds of spaces. Short-term parking on-site is now only US $8/day. For those taking a longer trip, a valet can drive your vehicle to a secure indoor facility and return your vehicle to the airport parking lot on the same day you return from your trip. That service is offered at US $180 per 30 days, which works out to US $6/day or 25% less than daily rates.

The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority plays a vital role in facilitating transportation throughout New York’s North Country. Its assets include not only the airport, but also the Port of Ogdensburg, the New York and Ogdensburg Railway, and the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge.

Wade Davis, Executive Director of the Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority, says, “We invite Canadians to enjoy an easy and convenient travel experience—from the short commute to the border and across the bridge, to the shorter line-ups and wait times at the airport. At that point you’re boarding a domestic, no-stop flight that gets you to Florida in about three hours. Unlike connecting flights, you’ll know that your luggage and golf equipment are on the same plane and will arrive at the same time you do.”

According to the Ogdensburg airport’s annual report for 2016, an independent study estimates that between 110,000 and 210,000 Canadians could be served by the expanded service at the airport. After Allegiant Air made its inaugural flight to Ogdensburg on October 5, 2016, enplanement targets for December 31, 2016 were exceeded and load factors continue to soar in 2017.

Davis says, “Our town and our airport might seem very small for an international gateway, but we had a big vision to transform our community. With many citizens along the Kingston-Ottawa-Cornwall corridor already willing to drive as much as three hours to Syracuse for choice flights, Ogdensburg’s economic expansion project has shortened that commute by up to two hours each way.”

“If you’re ready for a more convenient, more reliable and more relaxing travelling experience, take a look at what Ogdensburg International Airport has to offer. A quick commute and a direct flight are like getting an extra day on the golf course,” adds Davis.

http://www.ogsair.com/