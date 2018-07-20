Loick Laramée Takes Quebec Men’s Amateur Crown – Denies Sale Triple Crown

The Windmill Heights Golf Club was host to the Men’s Provincial Amateur Championship in Notre-Dame-l’Île-Perrot, concluding on July 19. The third and last leg of the Men’s Triple Crown surely will be one to remember with its surprising twists and turns and a very exciting final round.
Against all odds, Loick Laramée of Drummondville captured the victory with an overall score of 274 (-14). Following his first round of 68, he wowed the crowd at the beginning of the second round when he made a double-eagle on hole #2, a par 5. This led him to post a score of 67 for the day. Unfortunately, the third round was much more difficult for Laramée and he added 76 strokes to his total. Nonetheless, he was able to regain his composure in the final round. With seven birdies and an eagle, he shot 63, the best round of his life.
A member of the Rouge et Or golf team at the Université Laval, it was the first tournament win of the season for Laramée. He had previously only found success at the Golf Québec level at a Provincial Mixed Championship. This was his first individual win at the provincial level.
Loick’s dramatic final round and victory prevented history from taking place. Having already won the Alexander of Tunis Championship and the Duke of Kent, Julien Sale of Rivermead was seeking the Triple Crown, a feat never achieved in the history of Golf Québec. Sale made a valiant effort, but his -11 total fell three stroke shy of Loick and left him in second place for the week. As a consolation he was named to the three-member provincial team that will represent Golf Québec at the Canadian Amateur. He joins Canadian National Team members Hugo Bernard and Joey Savoie on that squad.
Final Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|Points
|Purse
|1
|Loick Laramée Drummondville
|-9
|F
|-14
|68
|67
|76
|63
|274
|5,000
|$0.00
|2
|Julien Sale Rivermead GC
|-6
|F
|-11
|66
|75
|70
|66
|277
|4,800
|$0.00
|3
|Brandon Rattray Vallée du Richelieu
|-4
|F
|-9
|72
|71
|68
|68
|279
|4,650
|$0.00
|4
|Laurent Desmarchais Vallée du Richelieu
|-4
|F
|-7
|68
|70
|75
|68
|281
|4,500
|$0.00
|T5
|Étienne Papineau Pinegrove
|-6
|F
|-6
|73
|71
|72
|66
|282
|4,150
|$0.00
|T5
|Angie Ethier Beloeil
|-3
|F
|-6
|75
|69
|69
|69
|282
|4,150
|$0.00
|T5
|Ryan Mitchell Royal Montreal GC
|E
|F
|-6
|69
|71
|70
|72
|282
|4,150
|$0.00
|T5
|Olivier Ménard Whitlock G&CC
|+2
|F
|-6
|71
|69
|68
|74
|282
|4,150
|$0.00
|T9
|Noah Norton CaughnawagaGC
|-4
|F
|-5
|72
|72
|71
|68
|283
|3,825
|$0.00
|T9
|Alexis Chabot Pinegrove
|+1
|F
|-5
|71
|70
|69
|73
|283
|3,825
|$0.00
|11
|Antoine Sale Rivermead GC
|-1
|F
|-4
|70
|72
|71
|71
|284
|3,625
|$0.00
|T12
|Warren Sellors Windmill Heights
|-5
|F
|-3
|75
|70
|73
|67
|285
|3,400
|$0.00
|T12
|Jeffrey Lebeau LongChamp
|+1
|F
|-3
|70
|69
|73
|73
|285
|3,400
|$0.00
|T12
|Baptiste Mory Royal Quebec GC
|+4
|F
|-3
|72
|70
|67
|76
|285
|3,400
|$0.00
|T15
|Chris Henri Royal Montreal GC
|+2
|F
|-2
|67
|73
|72
|74
|286
|3,033.33
|$0.00
|T15
|David Tweddell Lorette
|+4
|F
|-2
|72
|67
|71
|76
|286
|3,033.33
|$0.00
|T15
|Étienne Brault Pinegrove
|+5
|F
|-2
|71
|71
|67
|77
|286
|3,033.33
|$0.00
|T18
|Andrew Chin Public Player
|+1
|F
|-1
|72
|72
|70
|73
|287
|2,750
|$0.00
|T18
|Anthony Brodeur Camelot G & CC
|+7
|F
|-1
|71
|67
|70
|79
|287
|2,750
|$0.00
|T20
|Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit Rivermead GC
|-3
|F
|E
|75
|72
|72
|69
|288
|2,430
|$0.00
|T20
|Guillaume Bélanger Public Player
|E
|F
|E
|71
|72
|73
|72
|288
|2,430
|$0.00
|T20
|Olivier Daneau Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+3
|F
|E
|67
|75
|71
|75
|288
|2,430
|$0.00
|T20
|Ryan Galbraith Elm Ridge CC
|+3
|F
|E
|70
|70
|73
|75
|288
|2,430
|$0.00
|T20
|Conner Watt Public Player
|+4
|F
|E
|69
|74
|69
|76
|288
|2,430
|$0.00
|T25
|Marc-Antoine Hotte Mirage GC
|-2
|F
|+1
|75
|70
|74
|70
|289
|2,200
|$0.00
|T25
|Antoine Roy Saules
|-1
|F
|+1
|72
|72
|74
|71
|289
|2,200
|$0.00
|T25
|Solomon Coupal BlainvillierGC
|+1
|F
|+1
|67
|78
|71
|73
|289
|2,200
|$0.00
|28
|Jean-Christophe Gagnon Lorette
|+1
|F
|+2
|69
|74
|74
|73
|290
|2,100
|$0.00
|T29
|William Duquette Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|-2
|F
|+3
|70
|76
|75
|70
|291
|1,950
|$0.00
|T29
|Philip Isabelle Vallée du Richelieu
|E
|F
|+3
|71
|73
|75
|72
|291
|1,950
|$0.00
|T29
|Chris Campbell Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+2
|F
|+3
|73
|74
|70
|74
|291
|1,950
|$0.00
|T29
|Jeremy Proteau Public Player
|+4
|F
|+3
|73
|70
|72
|76
|291
|1,950
|$0.00
|T29
|Éric Paquin Ki-8-Eb
|+3
|F
|+3
|73
|72
|71
|75
|291
|1,950
|$0.00
|T34
|Louis-Francois Charpentier Knowlton
|-1
|F
|+4
|74
|71
|76
|71
|292
|1,725
|$0.00
|T34
|John Zimmer Elm Ridge CC
|E
|F
|+4
|71
|73
|76
|72
|292
|1,725
|$0.00
|T34
|Hugues Legault Royal Montreal GC
|+1
|F
|+4
|73
|74
|72
|73
|292
|1,725
|$0.00
|T34
|Cullen Chung Royal Montreal GC
|+2
|F
|+4
|76
|71
|71
|74
|292
|1,725
|$0.00
|T38
|Logan Boucher Summerlea G&CC
|-3
|F
|+5
|71
|78
|75
|69
|293
|1,550
|$0.00
|T38
|Charles-Éric Bélanger Royal Quebec GC
|-2
|F
|+5
|73
|77
|73
|70
|293
|1,550
|$0.00
|T38
|Zachary Tosi Kanawaki
|+3
|F
|+5
|74
|74
|70
|75
|293
|1,550
|$0.00
|T41
|Brandon White Camelot G & CC
|-4
|F
|+6
|79
|70
|77
|68
|294
|1,230
|$0.00
|T41
|Nicholas Yawney Rivermead GC
|+1
|F
|+6
|75
|76
|70
|73
|294
|1,230
|$0.00
|T41
|Nathan Desrochers Vallée du Richelieu
|+2
|F
|+6
|72
|74
|74
|74
|294
|1,230
|$0.00
|T41
|Massimo Roch Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+4
|F
|+6
|71
|77
|70
|76
|294
|1,230
|$0.00
|T41
|Mark Correa Elm Ridge CC
|+8
|F
|+6
|71
|72
|71
|80
|294
|1,230
|$0.00
|T46
|Thomas Vallières Victoriaville
|+1
|F
|+7
|73
|71
|78
|73
|295
|1,037
|$0.00
|T46
|Anthony Richard Royal Quebec GC
|+1
|F
|+7
|74
|76
|72
|73
|295
|1,037
|$0.00
|T46
|Marc-Olivier Amnotte Mirage GC
|+2
|F
|+7
|73
|74
|74
|74
|295
|1,037
|$0.00
|T46
|Charles-David Trepanier Lorette
|+2
|F
|+7
|73
|75
|73
|74
|295
|1,037
|$0.00
|T46
|Philip Morgan Beaconsfield
|+3
|F
|+7
|71
|78
|71
|75
|295
|1,037
|$0.00
|51
|David Huxham Beaconsfield
|+1
|F
|+8
|74
|76
|73
|73
|296
|1,020
|$0.00
|T52
|Joel Fitleberg Windmill Heights
|+2
|F
|+9
|73
|75
|75
|74
|297
|1,012.50
|$0.00
|T52
|Alexandre Carrière BlainvillierGC
|+3
|F
|+9
|73
|75
|74
|75
|297
|1,012.50
|$0.00
|T54
|Emile Provost BlainvillierGC
|+3
|F
|+10
|72
|75
|76
|75
|298
|956.25
|$0.00
|T54
|Sébastien Lefebvre Hemmingford S&CC
|+3
|F
|+10
|75
|70
|78
|75
|298
|956.25
|$0.00
|T54
|David Lamontagne Milby
|+5
|F
|+10
|71
|74
|76
|77
|298
|956.25
|$0.00
|T54
|Shawn Farrell Windmill Heights
|+5
|F
|+10
|67
|78
|76
|77
|298
|956.25
|$0.00
|58
|Max Dragon The Royal Ottawa GC
|E
|F
|+11
|70
|79
|78
|72
|299
|850
|$0.00
|T59
|Christophe Sylvain Lorette
|-2
|F
|+12
|75
|76
|79
|70
|300
|743.75
|$0.00
|T59
|Étienne Lesieur Cap-Rouge
|E
|F
|+12
|76
|75
|77
|72
|300
|743.75
|$0.00
|T59
|Brendan Smith Milby
|+2
|F
|+12
|76
|71
|79
|74
|300
|743.75
|$0.00
|T59
|Stephen Layne Golf Saint-Raphaël
|+3
|F
|+12
|72
|78
|75
|75
|300
|743.75
|$0.00
|63
|Jean-Francois Guillot Rivermead GC
|+6
|F
|+13
|74
|73
|76
|78
|301
|675
|$0.00
|64
|Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan Lorette
|+6
|F
|+15
|77
|72
|76
|78
|303
|650
|$0.00
|T65
|Felix Gamache Sherbrooke
|+7
|F
|+16
|70
|76
|79
|79
|304
|601.67
|$0.00
|T65
|William Fecteau-Gilbert St-Georges GC
|+7
|F
|+16
|75
|76
|74
|79
|304
|601.67
|$0.00
|T65
|Jean-Marc Cabana Club De Golf De Hemmingfo
|+10
|F
|+16
|77
|72
|73
|82
|304
|601.67
|$0.00
|68
|Jared Dandy Hawkesbury Golf & Curling
|+4
|F
|+17
|76
|70
|83
|76
|305
|565
|$0.00
|T69
|Simon Desjardins The Royal Ottawa GC
|+6
|F
|+19
|75
|74
|80
|78
|307
|525
|$0.00
|T69
|Bastien St-Jean Cerf GC
|+7
|F
|+19
|75
|75
|78
|79
|307
|525
|$0.00
|T69
|Dominic Kanemy Beaconsfield
|+9
|F
|+19
|78
|73
|75
|81
|307
|525
|$0.00
|72
|Éric Girard Ki-8-Eb
|+5
|F
|+20
|73
|76
|82
|77
|308
|450
|$0.00
|73
|Simon Gaudet Montcalm GC
|+9
|F
|+22
|76
|75
|78
|81
|310
|400
|$0.00
