Loick Laramée Takes Quebec Men’s Amateur Crown – Denies Sale Triple Crown

July 20, 2018 Scott MacLeod Quebec Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Loick Laramée, winner of the Men’s Provincial Amateur Championship at the Windmill Heights Golf & Country Club - Photo: Golf Quebec

The Windmill Heights Golf Club was host to the Men’s Provincial Amateur Championship in Notre-Dame-l’Île-Perrot, concluding on July 19. The third and last leg of the Men’s Triple Crown surely will be one to remember with its surprising twists and turns and a very exciting final round.

Against all odds, Loick Laramée of Drummondville captured the victory with an overall score of 274 (-14). Following his first round of 68, he wowed the crowd at the beginning of the second round when he made a double-eagle on hole #2, a par 5. This led him to post a score of 67 for the day. Unfortunately, the third round was much more difficult for Laramée and he added 76 strokes to his total. Nonetheless, he was able to regain his composure in the final round. With seven birdies and an eagle, he shot 63, the best round of his life.

A member of the Rouge et Or golf team at the Université Laval, it was the first tournament win of the season for Laramée. He had previously only found success at the Golf Québec level at a Provincial Mixed Championship. This was his first individual win at the provincial level.

Loick’s dramatic final round and victory prevented history from taking place. Having already won the Alexander of Tunis Championship and the Duke of Kent, Julien Sale of Rivermead was seeking the Triple Crown, a feat never achieved in the history of Golf Québec. Sale made a valiant effort, but his -11 total fell three stroke shy of Loick and left him in second place for the week. As a consolation he was named to the three-member provincial team that will represent Golf Québec at the Canadian Amateur. He joins Canadian National Team members Hugo Bernard and Joey Savoie on that squad.

Final Leaderboard
Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Points Purse
1 Loick Laramée  Drummondville -9 F -14 68 67 76 63 274 5,000 $0.00
2 Julien Sale  Rivermead GC -6 F -11 66 75 70 66 277 4,800 $0.00
3 Brandon Rattray  Vallée du Richelieu -4 F -9 72 71 68 68 279 4,650 $0.00
4 Laurent Desmarchais  Vallée du Richelieu -4 F -7 68 70 75 68 281 4,500 $0.00
T5 Étienne Papineau  Pinegrove -6 F -6 73 71 72 66 282 4,150 $0.00
T5 Angie Ethier  Beloeil -3 F -6 75 69 69 69 282 4,150 $0.00
T5 Ryan Mitchell  Royal Montreal GC E F -6 69 71 70 72 282 4,150 $0.00
T5 Olivier Ménard  Whitlock G&CC +2 F -6 71 69 68 74 282 4,150 $0.00
T9 Noah Norton  CaughnawagaGC -4 F -5 72 72 71 68 283 3,825 $0.00
T9 Alexis Chabot  Pinegrove +1 F -5 71 70 69 73 283 3,825 $0.00
11 Antoine Sale  Rivermead GC -1 F -4 70 72 71 71 284 3,625 $0.00
T12 Warren Sellors  Windmill Heights -5 F -3 75 70 73 67 285 3,400 $0.00
T12 Jeffrey Lebeau  LongChamp +1 F -3 70 69 73 73 285 3,400 $0.00
T12 Baptiste Mory  Royal Quebec GC +4 F -3 72 70 67 76 285 3,400 $0.00
T15 Chris Henri  Royal Montreal GC +2 F -2 67 73 72 74 286 3,033.33 $0.00
T15 David Tweddell  Lorette +4 F -2 72 67 71 76 286 3,033.33 $0.00
T15 Étienne Brault  Pinegrove +5 F -2 71 71 67 77 286 3,033.33 $0.00
T18 Andrew Chin  Public Player +1 F -1 72 72 70 73 287 2,750 $0.00
T18 Anthony Brodeur  Camelot G & CC +7 F -1 71 67 70 79 287 2,750 $0.00
T20 Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit  Rivermead GC -3 F E 75 72 72 69 288 2,430 $0.00
T20 Guillaume Bélanger  Public Player E F E 71 72 73 72 288 2,430 $0.00
T20 Olivier Daneau  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +3 F E 67 75 71 75 288 2,430 $0.00
T20 Ryan Galbraith  Elm Ridge CC +3 F E 70 70 73 75 288 2,430 $0.00
T20 Conner Watt  Public Player +4 F E 69 74 69 76 288 2,430 $0.00
T25 Marc-Antoine Hotte  Mirage GC -2 F +1 75 70 74 70 289 2,200 $0.00
T25 Antoine Roy  Saules -1 F +1 72 72 74 71 289 2,200 $0.00
T25 Solomon Coupal  BlainvillierGC +1 F +1 67 78 71 73 289 2,200 $0.00
28 Jean-Christophe Gagnon  Lorette +1 F +2 69 74 74 73 290 2,100 $0.00
T29 William Duquette  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club -2 F +3 70 76 75 70 291 1,950 $0.00
T29 Philip Isabelle  Vallée du Richelieu E F +3 71 73 75 72 291 1,950 $0.00
T29 Chris Campbell  Ottawa Hunt & GC +2 F +3 73 74 70 74 291 1,950 $0.00
T29 Jeremy Proteau  Public Player +4 F +3 73 70 72 76 291 1,950 $0.00
T29 Éric Paquin  Ki-8-Eb +3 F +3 73 72 71 75 291 1,950 $0.00
T34 Louis-Francois Charpentier  Knowlton -1 F +4 74 71 76 71 292 1,725 $0.00
T34 John Zimmer  Elm Ridge CC E F +4 71 73 76 72 292 1,725 $0.00
T34 Hugues Legault  Royal Montreal GC +1 F +4 73 74 72 73 292 1,725 $0.00
T34 Cullen Chung  Royal Montreal GC +2 F +4 76 71 71 74 292 1,725 $0.00
T38 Logan Boucher  Summerlea G&CC -3 F +5 71 78 75 69 293 1,550 $0.00
T38 Charles-Éric Bélanger  Royal Quebec GC -2 F +5 73 77 73 70 293 1,550 $0.00
T38 Zachary Tosi  Kanawaki +3 F +5 74 74 70 75 293 1,550 $0.00
T41 Brandon White  Camelot G & CC -4 F +6 79 70 77 68 294 1,230 $0.00
T41 Nicholas Yawney  Rivermead GC +1 F +6 75 76 70 73 294 1,230 $0.00
T41 Nathan Desrochers  Vallée du Richelieu +2 F +6 72 74 74 74 294 1,230 $0.00
T41 Massimo Roch  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +4 F +6 71 77 70 76 294 1,230 $0.00
T41 Mark Correa  Elm Ridge CC +8 F +6 71 72 71 80 294 1,230 $0.00
T46 Thomas Vallières  Victoriaville +1 F +7 73 71 78 73 295 1,037 $0.00
T46 Anthony Richard  Royal Quebec GC +1 F +7 74 76 72 73 295 1,037 $0.00
T46 Marc-Olivier Amnotte  Mirage GC +2 F +7 73 74 74 74 295 1,037 $0.00
T46 Charles-David Trepanier  Lorette +2 F +7 73 75 73 74 295 1,037 $0.00
T46 Philip Morgan  Beaconsfield +3 F +7 71 78 71 75 295 1,037 $0.00
51 David Huxham  Beaconsfield +1 F +8 74 76 73 73 296 1,020 $0.00
T52 Joel Fitleberg  Windmill Heights +2 F +9 73 75 75 74 297 1,012.50 $0.00
T52 Alexandre Carrière  BlainvillierGC +3 F +9 73 75 74 75 297 1,012.50 $0.00
T54 Emile Provost  BlainvillierGC +3 F +10 72 75 76 75 298 956.25 $0.00
T54 Sébastien Lefebvre  Hemmingford S&CC +3 F +10 75 70 78 75 298 956.25 $0.00
T54 David Lamontagne  Milby +5 F +10 71 74 76 77 298 956.25 $0.00
T54 Shawn Farrell  Windmill Heights +5 F +10 67 78 76 77 298 956.25 $0.00
58 Max Dragon  The Royal Ottawa GC E F +11 70 79 78 72 299 850 $0.00
T59 Christophe Sylvain  Lorette -2 F +12 75 76 79 70 300 743.75 $0.00
T59 Étienne Lesieur  Cap-Rouge E F +12 76 75 77 72 300 743.75 $0.00
T59 Brendan Smith  Milby +2 F +12 76 71 79 74 300 743.75 $0.00
T59 Stephen Layne  Golf Saint-Raphaël +3 F +12 72 78 75 75 300 743.75 $0.00
63 Jean-Francois Guillot  Rivermead GC +6 F +13 74 73 76 78 301 675 $0.00
64 Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan  Lorette +6 F +15 77 72 76 78 303 650 $0.00
T65 Felix Gamache  Sherbrooke +7 F +16 70 76 79 79 304 601.67 $0.00
T65 William Fecteau-Gilbert  St-Georges GC +7 F +16 75 76 74 79 304 601.67 $0.00
T65 Jean-Marc Cabana  Club De Golf De Hemmingfo +10 F +16 77 72 73 82 304 601.67 $0.00
68 Jared Dandy  Hawkesbury Golf & Curling +4 F +17 76 70 83 76 305 565 $0.00
T69 Simon Desjardins  The Royal Ottawa GC +6 F +19 75 74 80 78 307 525 $0.00
T69 Bastien St-Jean  Cerf GC +7 F +19 75 75 78 79 307 525 $0.00
T69 Dominic Kanemy  Beaconsfield +9 F +19 78 73 75 81 307 525 $0.00
72 Éric Girard  Ki-8-Eb +5 F +20 73 76 82 77 308 450 $0.00
73 Simon Gaudet  Montcalm GC +9 F +22 76 75 78 81 310 400 $0.00

