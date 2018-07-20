Loick Laramée Takes Quebec Men’s Amateur Crown – Denies Sale Triple Crown

The Windmill Heights Golf Club was host to the Men’s Provincial Amateur Championship in Notre-Dame-l’Île-Perrot, concluding on July 19. The third and last leg of the Men’s Triple Crown surely will be one to remember with its surprising twists and turns and a very exciting final round.

Against all odds, Loick Laramée of Drummondville captured the victory with an overall score of 274 (-14). Following his first round of 68, he wowed the crowd at the beginning of the second round when he made a double-eagle on hole #2, a par 5. This led him to post a score of 67 for the day. Unfortunately, the third round was much more difficult for Laramée and he added 76 strokes to his total. Nonetheless, he was able to regain his composure in the final round. With seven birdies and an eagle, he shot 63, the best round of his life.

A member of the Rouge et Or golf team at the Université Laval, it was the first tournament win of the season for Laramée. He had previously only found success at the Golf Québec level at a Provincial Mixed Championship. This was his first individual win at the provincial level.

Loick’s dramatic final round and victory prevented history from taking place. Having already won the Alexander of Tunis Championship and the Duke of Kent, Julien Sale of Rivermead was seeking the Triple Crown, a feat never achieved in the history of Golf Québec. Sale made a valiant effort, but his -11 total fell three stroke shy of Loick and left him in second place for the week. As a consolation he was named to the three-member provincial team that will represent Golf Québec at the Canadian Amateur. He joins Canadian National Team members Hugo Bernard and Joey Savoie on that squad.

Final Leaderboard