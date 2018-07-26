What's New?

Long and Borovilos Win Ontario PeeWee Championships

July 26, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Alex Long and Vanessa Borovilos (Photo: Golf Ontario)

Golf Ontario crowned two new provincial champions this week at the Lakeridge Links Golf Club in Brooklin, Ontario. Both the Ontario PeeWee Boys’ and Girls’ Championship were decided over 36 holes.

Borovilos Takes Girls’ Crown

On the girls’ side, Vanessa Borovilos of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club had a final round of one over par, 73, to win the championship. Added to her opening 72, it gave her a 145 total, seven strokes better than her nearest competitor.

Taking the silver medal was Alexa Ouellet of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club after rounds of 77 and 75. Her 152 total was three better than Kelly Zhao of the Station Creek Golf Club, who earned the bronze medal.

12-year-old Vanessa Borovilos won the U.S. Kid World Championship but this is her first Championship won with Golf Ontario. “I would like to thank my coach for helping me, and my dad for supporting me, and my friend for her support”.

Long Charges To Boys’ Victory

On the boys’ side, Alex Long of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club had a course record -5 (67) during the final round.  He started the final day with a three-shot lead and simply increased it to an impressive thirteen strokes to win the championship. His final two-day tally of 137 (70-67) created a clear separation between him and second place finisher Andre Zhu (73-77) of Nationals Pines  Golf Club. Sharing the bronze model were Jordan Hwang of York Downs Golf and Country Club, William Lin of Station Creek Golf Club, and Cale Marontate of Kingsville Golf and Country Club.

“This is my first Ontario Peewee Championship win. I practiced my short-game, practicing with my coach Doug, and I would like to thank my dad and my coach for coaching me, the course for hosting, and Golf Ontario for this tournament. I would also like to thank my competitors for coming,” said Long.

The “Doug” he mentioned is PGA of Canada pro Doug Lawrie, the Director of Instruction at the Credit Valley Golf and Country Club. He also happens to be the coach of Vanessa Borovilos, as well as Nolan Piazza, who won the Ontario Junior Boys’ Championship earlier this month.

Lawrie commented on the recent success of his athletes:  “Junior Golf is my passion. I just think that the more that Golf Ontario does for Junior Golf, creating an environment for kids to compete and grow the game, is just fantastic. So to watch my players competing here this week, … to watch them compete and have smiles on their faces, and meet new people, and make new friends, is worth its weight in gold”.

On the same vein, Mike Kelly, Executive Director of Golf Ontario, added his thoughts on this tournament and what it offers for young golfers,

“Golf Ontario strongly supports the development of Junior Golfers through our many initiatives that help Grow the Game. We enjoy being able to host championships like the Peewee Girls’ and Boys’ Championships to develop the talent of Junior Golfers in Ontario.  Through participating in our events, we hope that junior golfers learn values that will help build them as golfers, and citizens for years to come.”

Girls’ Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Vanessa Borovilos +1 F +1 72 73 145
2 Alexa Ouellet +3 F +8 77 75 152
3 Kelly Zhao +4 F +11 79 76 155
T4 Emily McKee +3 F +14 83 75 158
T4 Reese Ng +6 F +14 80 78 158
T4 Alissa Xu +5 F +14 81 77 158
7 Michelle Ding +13 F +22 81 85 166
T8 Antonia Ho +15 F +24 81 87 168
T8 Karolyn Zeng +13 F +24 83 85 168
T10 Kaitlyn Ellis +12 F +26 86 84 170
T10 Shelby Hardwick +15 F +26 83 87 170
T12 Mia Wong +15 F +27 84 87 171
T12 Jamie Camero +15 F +27 84 87 171
14 Emma Hansen +14 F +30 88 86 174
15 Wendy Li +16 F +31 87 88 175
T16 Hannah Lee +17 F +37 92 89 181
T16 Bridget Wilkie +18 F +37 91 90 181
18 Yi Ran Lu +20 F +38 90 92 182
19 Kylie Ruston +19 F +39 92 91 183
20 Natasha Korman +17 F +43 98 89 187
21 Mia Sung +30 F +45 87 102 189
22 Lea Lemieux +20 F +46 98 92 190
23 Aryn Matthews +25 F +52 99 97 196
24 Ava Crane +40 F +64 96 112 208
25 Kennedy Belfon +35 F +70 107 107 214
26 Amy Goddard +41 F +73 104 113 217
27 Kennedy Bergeron +40 F +82 114 112 226

Boys’ Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Alex Long  The Country Club – West -5 F -7 70 67 137
2 Andre Zhu  National Pines Golf Club +5 F +6 73 77 150
T3 Jordan Hwang  York Downs Golf & Country +5 F +9 76 77 153
T3 William Lin  Station Creek GC +5 F +9 76 77 153
T3 Cale Marontate  Kingsville Golf & Country +7 F +9 74 79 153
6 Jeremiah Walker  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +6 F +13 79 78 157
7 Jager Pain  Public Player +7 F +15 80 79 159
8 Eric Zhao  Bayview G&CC +10 F +16 78 82 160
9 David Ursu  Cedar Brae GC +6 F +17 83 78 161
10 Lucas Chi  Station Creek GC +9 F +18 81 81 162
11 Aydan Downer  The Sands Golf Club +9 F +19 82 81 163
T12 Isaiah Ibit  Public Player +11 F +22 83 83 166
T12 Ryan Zhao  Bayview G&CC +8 F +22 86 80 166
T12 Kurt Rivers  Brampton GC +12 F +22 82 84 166
15 Andrew Laurin  Barrie CC +11 F +23 84 83 167
16 Aiden Talent  Lakeridge Links Golf Club +11 F +25 86 83 169
17 Nolan Laird  Public Player +8 F +26 90 80 170
T18 Dougie Basadur  Hamilton G & CC +8 F +29 93 80 173
T18 Baron Mundy  Mississaugua +12 F +29 89 84 173
T20 Ty Werynski  Hidden Lake GC +15 F +33 90 87 177
T20 Bennett Hawrelak  Thames Valley Golf & Coun +18 F +33 87 90 177
22 William Miles  Hidden Lake GC +21 F +36 87 93 180
T23 Thomas Lin  Glendale Golf & CC +19 F +40 93 91 184
T23 John Kingdon  Sawmill Golf Club +22 F +40 90 94 184
25 Yuto Nohdomi  Cedar Brae GC +21 F +41 92 93 185
26 Owen Voortman  Chapples Golf Club +16 F +45 101 88 189
27 Logan Merritt  Greenhills Golf Club +16 F +46 102 88 190
T28 Atlas Ibit  Public Player +24 F +47 95 96 191
T28 Yuji Nohdomi  Cedar Brae GC +21 F +47 98 93 191
T28 James McNair  Weston G&CC +28 F +47 91 100 191
31 Ben Deschamps  Thames Valley Golf & Coun +27 F +48 93 99 192
32 Landon Kelly  Lindsay Golf & Country Cl +21 F +51 102 93 195
33 Jordan Walford  Public Player +25 F +56 103 97 200
T34 Carson Birch  Mill Run GC +27 F +59 104 99 203
T34 Suowei Wu  Glen Abbey GC +38 F +59 93 110 203
36 Brandon McDougall  Firerock GC +38 F +71 105 110 215
37 Tyler Beharrell  Firerock GC +31 F +74 115 103 218

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.