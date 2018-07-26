Long and Borovilos Win Ontario PeeWee Championships

Golf Ontario crowned two new provincial champions this week at the Lakeridge Links Golf Club in Brooklin, Ontario. Both the Ontario PeeWee Boys’ and Girls’ Championship were decided over 36 holes.

Borovilos Takes Girls’ Crown

On the girls’ side, Vanessa Borovilos of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club had a final round of one over par, 73, to win the championship. Added to her opening 72, it gave her a 145 total, seven strokes better than her nearest competitor.

Taking the silver medal was Alexa Ouellet of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club after rounds of 77 and 75. Her 152 total was three better than Kelly Zhao of the Station Creek Golf Club, who earned the bronze medal.

12-year-old Vanessa Borovilos won the U.S. Kid World Championship but this is her first Championship won with Golf Ontario. “I would like to thank my coach for helping me, and my dad for supporting me, and my friend for her support”.

Long Charges To Boys’ Victory

On the boys’ side, Alex Long of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club had a course record -5 (67) during the final round. He started the final day with a three-shot lead and simply increased it to an impressive thirteen strokes to win the championship. His final two-day tally of 137 (70-67) created a clear separation between him and second place finisher Andre Zhu (73-77) of Nationals Pines Golf Club. Sharing the bronze model were Jordan Hwang of York Downs Golf and Country Club, William Lin of Station Creek Golf Club, and Cale Marontate of Kingsville Golf and Country Club.

“This is my first Ontario Peewee Championship win. I practiced my short-game, practicing with my coach Doug, and I would like to thank my dad and my coach for coaching me, the course for hosting, and Golf Ontario for this tournament. I would also like to thank my competitors for coming,” said Long.

The “Doug” he mentioned is PGA of Canada pro Doug Lawrie, the Director of Instruction at the Credit Valley Golf and Country Club. He also happens to be the coach of Vanessa Borovilos, as well as Nolan Piazza, who won the Ontario Junior Boys’ Championship earlier this month.

Lawrie commented on the recent success of his athletes: “Junior Golf is my passion. I just think that the more that Golf Ontario does for Junior Golf, creating an environment for kids to compete and grow the game, is just fantastic. So to watch my players competing here this week, … to watch them compete and have smiles on their faces, and meet new people, and make new friends, is worth its weight in gold”.

On the same vein, Mike Kelly, Executive Director of Golf Ontario, added his thoughts on this tournament and what it offers for young golfers,

“Golf Ontario strongly supports the development of Junior Golfers through our many initiatives that help Grow the Game. We enjoy being able to host championships like the Peewee Girls’ and Boys’ Championships to develop the talent of Junior Golfers in Ontario. Through participating in our events, we hope that junior golfers learn values that will help build them as golfers, and citizens for years to come.”

Girls’ Leaderboard

Boys’ Leaderboard