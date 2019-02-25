Long-Time Pro Kevin Dickey Passes Away

Kingston, Ontario – PGA of Canada member Kevin Dickey, 58, passed away suddenly on Monday. Dickey was affiliated for much of his life with the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club where he was a fixture on the teaching tee.

Kevin had a passion for player development and spent much of his working efforts enhancing the games of young junior players, hoping to enhance their life with golf just as it had did for his own.

The Kingston, Ontario native learned the game at the Rideau Lakes Golf Club in Westport, Ontario by his family cottage and by the age of 13 he was a junior tournament winner and a member at Cataraqui where he would continue to excel and develop his game.

The prodigy would take his skills to post-secondary levels at Furman University in South Carolina where he was a team-mate of future PGA TOUR great Brad Faxon.

After college Kevin decided to test his talents in the pro playing ranks and earned his way on to the Canadian Tour. He would also spend some time on the Australian/Asia circuits before injuries finally halted his touring days.

In retreat he found a new direction, first trying his hand as a financial planner but ultimately returning to the game that had shaped his youth.

He spent time working at the Amhertsview and Garrison Golf Clubs before catching at his former home course in 2000 where he thrived. He began teaching golf in 1993 and did not look back.

The well-liked pro was the mentor to many young amateurs, many among the best in Canada. A bevy of his students achieved high levels of success at the provincial, national, collegiate, and professional levels.

That all said, Kevin’s biggest passion was the emerging player. In 2006 he set up the Kevin Dickey Junior Golf Initiative. It would help introduce hundreds of young children to the game and provided mentorship to them by some of the leading figures in the game.

While Dickey eschewed praise for his work, he was proud to be honoured as the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Valley Zone Junior Leader of the Year in 2006.

Kevin’s positive outlook did not manifest itself in the game alone. Dickey was always happy to have a conversation and provide a positive word to anyone, no matter what they were dealing with. His was a friend to many and his loss will be a profound one.

We will pass on news of any arrangements if and when they are available.