Longest Day of Coaching at Rideau View Nets 50K+ For CHEO

The Longest Day of Coaching for the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) was a success once again.

The event, held for the last dozen years, played out on September 14th at the Rideau View Golf Club in Manotick, Ontario.

The initiative by the club’s Head Professional, Matt Robinson, and his wife, Dayna Robinson, aims to give back to the facility that meant so much to them when dealing with health issues of their children.

The full-day event sees money being raised from lessons, clinics, and fittings with a major silent partner who matches contributions up to $20,000 in total. Donations also come in other forms, including a large one this year from the Rideau View Ladies Member Guest and a portion of proceeds from the sale of of the club’s RV Number 17 beer.

The Robinsons have shared that the 2019 total raised for CHEO from the day is an impressive $52,108.

In a thank you post on social media Matt Robinson shared, “The Longest Day of Coaching event has now raised in excess of $500,000 for CHEO with every single dollar accounted for and used to make direct purchases of ‘wish list’ equipment for NICU, Audiology and other departments.

Thank you to everyone, and know that you made a difference!! 👊🏼👊🏼”