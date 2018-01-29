Longtime Golf Volunteer Mary Drummie Passes Away

Obituary DRUMMIE, Mary Aletha (nee Erck) passed away calmly in hospice in Fredericton, NB at the age of 78, on January 25, 2018 from complications with cancer. She was mother of Eric Drummie of Fredericton, NB and Ann Drummie of Oakland, CA, mother-in-law of Sarah (nee Powney) Drummie, grandmother of Christopher Drummie, ex-wife of Frederic Drummie, sister-in-law of Betty Drummie, aunt to Gretchen Drummie and Blair Drummie, and great friend to many. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Ramsey, NJ. She achieved a Bachelor of Arts from Smith College, Northampton, MA, and went on to complete a Master of Science (Industrial Psychology) from McGill. She married Fred Drummie of Saint John, NB, and started married life in Fredericton, NB. In 1972, the entire family settled in the Kanata, ON where she was an active member of the golf, curling, and bridge communities. Through her relocations she was a member of the Fredericton Golf & Country Club, Ashburn Golf Club, Kanata Golf Club, Irish Hills Golf Club, and Canadian Golf Club. She mentored the junior golf programs at her local golf club, which instilled and shared the values of the sport with many young people, including her two children who have enjoyed the sport themselves ever since. She volunteered frequently as the Ladies’/Club Captain at each of her various clubs. At the Ottawa District level, from 1974-87, she served consistently in many capacities including Tournament Chair and President. At the provincial level, from 1988-91, she served as the Vice President and then President of the CLGA Quebec Branch. This culminated with serving at the national level from 1993-97 as Vice President and then President of the CLGA. During this time, the national office relocated from Ottawa to Oakville, ON. With a large turnover of staff, Mary fulfilled many functions through this time, and the move was successful. She also worked tirelessly with lawyers to update the CLGA constitution. Further, she implemented the idea of the “Elite Golf Program” followed by the hiring of national coaches. This concept was later emulated by the RCGA. Mary also really enjoyed the camaraderie and spirit of curling, most recently at the Richmond Curling Club (Ottawa). She started playing bridge in college and achieved Life Master in 1976. She continued to enjoy high-level international competition, playing recreationally, and tutoring. In 2011 she reached Gold and was collecting points toward Sapphire. As a “smart lady” her insatiable thirst for knowledge led to many world travels and adventures with her daughter and friends including strolling on the Great Wall, riding a camel at the pyramids of Giza, hiking to the Sun Gate at Machu Picchu, floating through the Blue Grotto on the coast of Capri, and hearing icebergs fall off glaciers in Iceland. She was a friend who would offer a lift, organize a going-away party, and send just the right card. She was gracious and determined, and always on the move. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held in Fredericton on February 3 while a second celebration will be planned at a later date for Ottawa. Donations to Fredericton Hospice House (hospicefredericton.ca) would be an appreciated extension of the family’s gratitude for the organization and the staff’s care and dedication. Online remembrances can be left at McAdam’s Funeral (www.mcadamsfh.com).