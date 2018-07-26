Lorie Kane Honoured With Golf Journalists’ Dick Grimm Award

(Via GJAC) RICHMOND HILL – The Golf Journalists Association of Canada (GJAC) announced on Monday that Lorie Kane is the 2018 recipient of the Dick Grimm Award. The announcement came at the GJAC Annual Writing and Photography Awards Dinner held this year at Summit Golf Club in conjunction with the RBC Canadian Open.

A committee of past GJAC presidents selected Kane, a member of both The Canadian Golf Hall of Fame (2016) and the Order of Canada (2006).

Born in Charlottetown, PEI, Kane started to chase the little white ball around her local course when she was five-years-old. She turned professional in 1993 and started her distinguished career on the LPGA Tour shortly after in 1996. Over the past 20 years of competition she has four victories, which includes a pair of wins in 2000.

Grimm, who passed away in 2014, was a true giant of the game in Canada, and in the world of golf. He was an energetic supporter of GJAC, and the association’s highest annual award is named after him.

“For her entire career Lorie has proudly represented Canadian golf on and off the course,” said Robert Thompson, GJAC President. “She’s a great supporter of the game in Canada, and we’re thrilled to be able to give her an award in the name of Dick Grimm, another great proponent of the sport. Dick would be thrilled to have Lorie receive this award.”

Today, the 53-year-old continues to play and compete as well as give back to the game she loves through events such as the Lorie Kane Charity Golf Classic, which benefits Prince Edward Island charities.

“To join such a distinguished list of past recipients of the Dick Grimm Award is truly an honour,” said Kane, who competed in last week’s U.S. Senior Women’s Open. “Knowing what Dick meant to the game in Canada and what it meant to him this is a humbling moment. I sincerely thank the Golf Journalists Association of Canada for this tremendous honour. I am truly humbled by it.”

Today, Kane spends most of her time in Titusville, Florida, but she never forgets her roots. $1,000 will be donated in Kane’s name to Golf Canada’s Golf in Schools program, which she announced at Monday’s awards ceremony she would donate directly to junior golf in her home province.