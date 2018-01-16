Lorie Kane Signs On To Be Ambassador For P.E.I.’s Mill River Golf Course

She may not be as active as she once was on the LPGA TOUR but that does not mean Canada’s Lorie Kane is slowing down. Before heading to Australia to play some event the Canadian icon had some business to take care of.

On Monday, it was announced that the Prince Edward Island and four-time LPGA winner will become the new ambassador for the Mill River Golf Course located in the west end of her home province.

While she grew up playing the Belevedere Golf Club in Charlottetown, Kane was looking for another attachment on the island and this one appears to be more than ceremonial. According to course owner Don McDougall, she will be a consultant on many aspects of the operation.

Summerside’s Journal Pioneer newspaper has more details at this link.