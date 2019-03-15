Book Preview: The Lost Golf Courses of Toronto

Canada’s largest city, Toronto, has a long and storied golf history and new volume by Scott Burk with Joanne Doucette explores that past.

“The Lost Golf Course of Toronto; How the Game Shaped a City 1869-1919 Volume 1” is being published by Barlow Publishing and has been a work in progress for many years.

The pair delve deep into the culture of golf in Hogtown be examining two and half dozen courses – how they developed and the circumstances that took them out of existence.

It also gives insight into what prompted the rise of golf in the city and the people who shaped it.

The book will be for sale as of April 6, 2019 through Amazon and Indigo.