LPGA and PGA Tour Bail On Events Scheduled For China

With uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus, two of the world’s leading professional golf tours have now cancelled events that were scheduled for mainland China.

The first move came from the LPGA TOUR who reached out to their players late last week, then announced publicly that the 2020 Blue Bay LPGA scheduled for March would not be contested.

They released the following statement:

“Given the current health concerns and significant travel restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus in China, the LPGA along with our partners in China have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Blue Bay LPGA, which was scheduled to take place March 5-8 on Hainan Island. Any time you cancel an event, it is a difficult decision and we appreciate how hard our title partner (Blue Bay), IMG, the China LPGA and the China Golf Association have worked to host an incredible event. The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that the tournament won’t take place this season, we look forward to going back to Blue Bay in 2021 and for many years to come.”

Now comes the somewhat expected word from the PGA TOUR regarding their upcoming qualifying school for the PGA TOUR Series-China.

On Tuesday the TOUR announced that in response to the coronavirus outbreak that they would be moving the Global Qualifying Tournament from Haikou, China, to Lagoi, Indonesia.

The Q-School was to be played on February 25-28 and will continue on those dates, but at the new location.

“We felt this change was the best course of action considering what’s happening in China right now,” said Greg Carlson, PGA TOUR Series-China Executive Director. “Our existing relationship with the golf course and its staff made this a relatively seamless change. It is a very good golf course, and we very much appreciate Laguna Golf Bintan and its leadership accommodating us and helping this come together so quickly.”

The upcoming Indonesia Q-School is the second of three for the PGA TOUR Series-China for 2020, the final one is scheduled for Thailand in Early March.

The Tour say they will continue to monitor the situation in China with their 2020 season expected to start in Sanya, China on March 26th.

“The health and well-being of our players, staff, fans and all who are associated with PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments is of the utmost importance to us. We will continue to monitor what’s happening in China and how it might affect the start of our regular season.”