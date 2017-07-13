LPGA Players James, Sharp, Ha and Marchand To Play Freedom 55 Charity Skins Game

It was so successful the first time that they are doing it again.

The second annual Freedom 55 Skins Game is returning to the Loyalist Country Club in Bath, Ontario on August 18, 2017.

Once again it will feature some of the top golfers in Canadian golf headlined by home course player Augusta James who recently tied for 28th at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Returning to fill out the feature foursome is LPGA player Jennifer Ha and defending champion Brittany Marchand. In 2016 Marchand took top spot at the Freedom 55 Charity Skins Game and promptly donated all $2350 to the Alzheimer Society Peel Region.

Unlike last year when amateur Diana McDonald joined the group for the day, this year the game will feature four pros. The new face is a familiar one to golf fans – 2016 Canadian Olympian Alena Sharp.

Sharp, who joined the LPGA Tour in 2005, is having a banner year with four top-20 finishes to date. That includes a 5th place finish at the Lotte Championship presented by HERSHEY in Hawaii.

The Skins game will include a purse of $5,000 (all earnings go to the players charity of choice) and there is a full slate of events planned for the day. That includes a junior girls clinic in the morning, a Women’s Networking Event and clinic led by Golf Canada National Women’s Team Coach Tristan Mullally, a Junior Girls and LPGA Pros 9-hole scramble, the Freedom 55 Skins Game, and a Five-Course Dinner ($50). The entire day package goes for $75.

Contact Loyalist Country Club for more details and ticket opportunities.

