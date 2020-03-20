LPGA TOUR Postpones More Events & Reschedules First Major

The LPGA TOUR, one of the first golf organizations to reschedule golf events due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, has announced more changes to their schedule.

The TOUR has now informed players that three regular season events have now been postponed and one major has been rescheduled.

Now postponed are the LOTTE Championship in Ko Olina, Oahu, Hawaii (April 15-18), the HUGEL-AIR PREMIA LA Open in Los Angeles, Calif. (April 23-26) and the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in Daly City, Calif. (April 30-May 3).

The LPGA Tour also announced that its first major of the season, the ANA Inspiration, has been rescheduled for September 10-13 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The Cambia Portland Classic in Portland, Ore., which had previously been scheduled for those dates, will now take place September 17-20.

The LPGA says they will continue to work with their event partners to reschedule events and they will provide updates once finalized.