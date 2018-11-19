LPGA Season Wraps Up – Henderson Finishes 2nd In CME Race To The Globe

It was close but Canada’s Brooke Henderson could not add a $1 million bonus to what was already a spectacular 2018 season on the LPGA TOUR.

Henderson added her 11th top-ten to her year on Sunday at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida. Lexi Thompson won the tournament in a redemption of the loss she suffered in 2017 after missing a possible winning putt of just two feet. It was her tenth career victory.

Brooke earned a tie for tenth place with rounds of 73,69,69, and 68. The finish was worth $44,708 and left her in 2nd place in the season-long CME Race To The Globe to Ariya Jutanugarn who picked up the $1 million dollar bonus.

Henderson was not left empty-handed, she picked up a $150,000 bonus for the season-long contest.

The 21 year-old finished the year with $1,475,247 in official earnings, 4th on the money list.

She missed just four cuts in twenty-eight starts and picked up two wins. She prevailed at the Lotte Championship presented by Hershey and, most significantly, won the CP Women’s Open in August. It was her 7th LPGA win and put her just one win back of Sandra Post who holds the high mark of eight for career LPGA wins by a Canadian.

The Off-Season

Henderson says she will spend the off-season at her home in Florida and, after some sponsor obligations and downtime, will begin to prepare for her next campaign.

“…every off-season you got to try to sit down and realize where some of your weaknesses are and where you want to get better for next year,” Henderson shared on Sunday.

“For me, I think just consistency. My driver and long game has been really good. That’s kind of my strengths for sure. But around the greens I want to improve a little bit, so I’ll work with my dad and my sister to try to get that a little bit better.”

On the LPGA final money list Canadians Brittany Marchand (89th) and Alena Sharp (91st) earned enough to maintain their Tour status. In 2019 they will be joined by Anne Catherine Tanguay and Jaclyn Lee as TOUR members. Lee, still an amateur, has yet to announce publicly when she will begin using her tour status.

At 116th on the 2018 Money List, Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Quebec should also get some starts in 2019.