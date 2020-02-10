LPGA TOUR Nixes Balance Of Early Season Asian Swing

Following their recent cancellation of the Blue Bay LPGA event, the LPGA TOUR has announced that the remaining two events of their early season Asian Swing have also been cancelled.

They shared the news in a release to the media today:

“Due to the continued health concerns and recent advisories in some Asian countries that large-scale events should be cancelled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus, the LPGA and its partners have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Honda LPGA Thailand, which was scheduled to take place February 20-23 in Pattaya, Thailand, and the 2020 HSBC Women’s World Championship, which was scheduled to take place February 27-March 1 in Singapore.

It is always a difficult decision to cancel events and the LPGA greatly appreciates the understanding and all the efforts made by our title sponsors (Honda and HSBC) as well as IMG to host incredible events for our players. The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon.”

Many LPGA players are on hand this week for the co-sanctioned ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open (including Canada’s Alena Sharp), but after this week the TOUR will now have an extended break.

Play will resume on March 19th with the playing of the Volvik Founders Cup in Phoenix, Arizona.