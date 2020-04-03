LPGA Updates 2020 Schedule / CP Women’s Open Retains Date

There was some promising, but still tentative, news today from the LPGA Tour in the midst of a schedule interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tour released a revised schedule with a heavy emphasis on the back end of the year. The USGA also chimed in with changes to the date for the playing of the U.S. Women’s Open.

Of course, the schedule is one based on the current situation, the tour says, “If necessary, should this outbreak continue, further schedule adjustments will be shared when appropriate.”

“We are so thankful to all our partners for their flexibility and willingness to work with us during this very difficult time,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan. “This has been a truly collective effort to reschedule tournament dates and work together to provide LPGA players with as many playing opportunities as possible once it is safe for us to resume competing again. As we watch the world come together in this battle against this virus, we are so thankful for all of the support from our valued partners and we continue to wish for the health and safety of all the extended members of our global LPGA family.”

The tour informed their players today that an additional five events are being postponed and that, so far, four of them have been rescheduled for later in the year.

“The Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Dex Imaging in Belleair, Fla., originally scheduled for May 14-17, will now take place Nov. 12-15. The ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer in Atlantic City, N.J., originally scheduled for May 29-31, will move to July 31 to Aug. 2. The Meijer LPGA Classic presented by Simply Give in Grand Rapids, Mich., originally scheduled for June 11-14, is working on a date to reschedule.”

The previously postponed Kia Classic has been moved to the end of September while Canadian golf fans will be happy to know that the CP Women’s Open remains in place on September 3-6 at the Shaugnessy G&CC in Vancouver.

Also jumping into the fray on Friday was the United States Golf Association, announcing that the 75th U.S. Women’s Open would move from early June to December 7-13.

It will, however, remain at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas, where two courses will now be used due to reduced daylight available at that time of the year.

“The USGA remains committed to hosting the U.S. Women’s Open in 2020,” said USGA CEO Mike Davis. “We are grateful to the LPGA and our broadcast partner FOX for their terrific collaboration in finding a new date for the championship. Our priority remains ensuring the safety of all involved with the U.S. Women’s Open, while still providing the world’s best players the opportunity to compete this year.”

The LPGA Tour also shares that The Pure Silk Championship presented by Visit Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Virginia will not take place in 2020 but will return for the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule. It was originally scheduled for May 21-24.

2020 LPGA Tour Summer Schedule as of April 3