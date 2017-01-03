Lydia Ko Signs On With PXG

The world’s #1 male golfer just made an apparel move to a new company (Jason Day to Nike Golf) and now the #1 female player is also mixing things up for the new year.

Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) made it official on Tuesday that 14-time LPGA TOUR winner Lydia Ko is now under contract to play their gear.

It is part of a strategy that will see the company only add LPGA players to their endorsement team in 2017.

“This year PXG is looking at golf and the tour from a global perspective,” said PXG founder Bob Parsons. “In 2016 we saw remarkable growth in international sales, but we recognize that we have only scratched the surface. Tour validation is important, and the ladies tour is wildly popular in many countries. We had five exceptional ladies on staff in 2016 and this year that number has grown to nine. These players, as well as our top-notch PGA TOUR pros, will help us bring PXG’s unmatched technology to passionate golfers around the globe.”

As the top player in the world the addition of Ko is obviously the highest profile signing.

“It was always my dream goal to become world number one,” Lydia Ko shared. “Now that I have reached that benchmark in my career, I am focused on consistently playing the best golf I can. When I first hit PXG’s clubs I was extremely impressed by how they felt.”

Also announced by the company was the signing of Brittany Lang, Christina Kim, and Ryan O’Toole.

The foursome supplements the group of LPGA players already using PXG. They include Cristie Kerr, Alison Lee, Sadena Parks, Gerina Piller and Beatriz Recari.