Mac Hughes Prepares To Defend at RSM Classic

It was just his 5th PGA TOUR event as a member. In fact, only his 9th he ever played in. By the end of the week though, Mac Hughes was a PGA TOUR Winner and his life was charting on a whole new course.

That was the 2016 RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia, and this year the Dundas, Ontario native returns to the site of his greatest professional success as a husband, father, and a more well-known name. Well, part of a name, as you’ll hear.

He’s not taking anyone by surprise this year. He’s now a known quantity.

On Tuesday Mac, (yes, Mackenzie Hughes has taken on his nickname as his official monicker) wandered into the media room to give his thoughts on the year past.

After just two starts (and two missed cuts including last week in Mexico) Hughes is back at a place where he feels comfortable and his ready to complete.

His Tuesday interview via the PGA TOUR: