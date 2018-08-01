MacDonald Tops Field at OVGA B Class Field Day

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Men’s B Class field day was held on Monday at the Canadian Golf and Country Club in Ashton. The winner was decided on retrogression with Jamie MacDonald of Whitetail Golf club scoring an 82, with a back nine score of 39, to top Perry Newey who was not left empty-handed.

The Flight 1 (hcp 9-12) winner also decided by retrogression and it was Patrick Landriault of Gatineau GC with an 86 over Dennis Barsalo of Glengarry Golf Club. One stroke behind, in third place, was Denis Tremblay of Smiths Falls.

In Flight 2 (hcp 13-16) the winner was Perry Newey a Public Player with an 82 followed by Pat O’Flaherty of Sand Point in second, and Nicholas Sorella of Dorval GC, who placed third.

Leaderboard