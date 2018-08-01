What's New?

MacDonald Tops Field at OVGA B Class Field Day

August 1, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots 0

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Men’s B Class field day was held on Monday at the Canadian Golf and Country Club in Ashton. The winner was decided on retrogression with Jamie MacDonald of Whitetail Golf club scoring an 82, with a back nine score of 39, to top Perry Newey who was not left empty-handed.

The Flight 1 (hcp 9-12) winner also decided by retrogression and it was Patrick Landriault of Gatineau GC with an 86 over Dennis Barsalo of Glengarry Golf Club. One stroke behind, in third place, was Denis Tremblay of Smiths Falls.

In Flight 2 (hcp 13-16) the winner was Perry Newey a Public Player with an 82 followed by Pat O’Flaherty of Sand Point in second, and Nicholas Sorella of Dorval GC, who placed third.

Leaderboard

Pos Player +/- Thru Total
1 Jamie MacDonald  Pembroke +10 F 82
2 Perry Newey  Ottawa +10 F 82
3 Patrick Landriault  Gatineau +14 F 86
4 Denis Barsalo  Alexandria, ON +14 F 86
5 Denis Tremblay  Smiths Falls, ON +15 F 87
6 Pat O’Flaherty  Arnprior, ON +17 F 89
7 Nicholas Sorella  Laval, QC +18 F 90
8 Francois Berube  Ottawa +18 F 90
9 Ronald Pagé  Gloucester, ON +19 F 91
10 Bruce Moir  Ottawa, ON +21 F 93
11 Vincent Britt-Guy  Gatineau +22 F 94
12 Mark Sullivan  Oxford Station, ON +24 F 96
13 Marc Rolland  Williamstown +25 F 97

