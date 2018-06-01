Mackenzie Tour Cape Breton Open Cancelled

Just when Cape Breton has gained massive recognition around the world for golf development, comes some not so positive news.

Word came out today that the Cape Breton Open, an event on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada is being cancelled, effective immediately.

Hosting the event requires a tremendous amount of funding, and some of that support has withered. The result is cancellation of the event, one of 13 on that was on the 2018 Tour schedule. It was supposed to be played on August 27 – September 2 at the Bell Bay Golf Club in Baddeck, Nova Scotia.

Cape Breton Open Tournament Director Sandy Campbell released the following statement on the matter:

“With much regret we are cancelling the 2018 Cape Breton Open. The recent loss of a major funding partner has given the organizing committee an impossible task to host an event of this magnitude. I would personally like to thank all the sponsors, funding partners, the PGA TOUR and its staff and most importantly the loyal volunteers who made this event special. I am not closing the door on the Cape Breton Open and hopefully PGA TOUR golf will return to this majestic island. However, there is no immediate timeline for this return.”

To accompany the thoughts of Mr. Campbell came those of PGA TOUR Canada President, Jeff Monday:

“The decision to cancel the Cape Breton Open wasn’t one that came easy for us, but in the end it became apparent that tournament organizers would not be in position to stage another successful event. Our players will be disappointed to not have the opportunity to visit Cape Breton once again this year, which has been a highlight on our schedule since 2013 and has seen some amazing champions in its brief history, including PGA TOUR winner Mackenzie Hughes. We are hopeful that we can bring a tournament back to the island in the near future. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Sandy Campbell and the great group of volunteers who have poured countless time and energy into the event, as well as all of the supporting sponsors.”

There is no word from the TOUR if there will be a replacement event or if the schedule with simply continue with 12 events.