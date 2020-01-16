Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Adds Minnesota Tournament

For the first time since they became a part of the of the PGA TOUR, the main Canadian pro golf circuit will be headed south of the border for a regular season event.

The Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada announced today that a six-year deal will see them contest a full-field event in Brainerd, Minnesota starting this season.

The inaugural Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Championship, which will go by the name of the CRMC Championship, will play out for the first time on August 17-23, 2020 at the Cragun’s Golf Resort over their Dutch Legacy Course.

“This is a historic day for us. We are thrilled at the opportunity to expose American golf fans to the level of play on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada,” said Mackenzie Tour Vice President Scott Pritchard. “Brainerd is a community that we feel is a perfect fit for one of our tournaments and will be for many years to come.”

More details are available at this link.