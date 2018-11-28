Mackenzie Tour Names Ten-Player Team For Go Vacaciones Cozumel Cup

The Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada has named the ten-man team that will represent them in the upcoming team competition against the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

The third annual competition has moved to Mexico from Aruba and the Presidents Cup-style event, the Go Vacaciones Cozumel Cup presented by Assist Card, will take place at Cozumel Country Club in Cozumel, Mexico, from December 11-15, 2018.

The Mackenzie Tour team comprises their top ten available players and they will face a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica team that will be announced following their season-ending Latinoamerica Tour Championship – Shell Championship in Miami, Florida, November 29-December 2.

A team vote has decided the Mackenzie Tour squad will be captained by Sam Fidone,

“Everyone on this team has proven themselves as great players this year and throughout their young careers so far. It was great getting to know the guys this season, and I’m confident in our team morale,” said Fidone, a native of Lufkin, Texas. “We know it’ll be a challenge because of the talented team PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will have, but we’re confident and looking forward to a great event.”

Joining Fidone on the team are: George Cunningham (Tucson, Arizona), Zach Wright (Phoenix, Arizona), Corey Pereira (Mission Viejo, California), Michael Gellerman (Tucson, Arizona), Danny Walker (Bradenton, Florida), Ben Griffin (Chapel Hill, North Carolina), Ian Holt (Stow, Ohio), Mark Anguiano (Bellflower, California), and Blake Olson (Pensacola, Florida).

The inaugural team event, previously named the Aruba Cup, took place in 2016, with the team from PGA TOUR Latinoamerica defeating the team from the Mackenzie Tour, 13-7, while the 2017 edition saw the Mackenzie Tour strike back with a tight 11 ½-10 ½ victory.