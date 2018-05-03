Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Adds Event At Osprey Valley

There was a TBA (To Be Announced) in the 2018 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada schedule when it was announced a few weeks back. Rumours were also swirling within insiders that something might be coming that would involve Osprey Valley Golf in Caledon, Ontario. The mystery was solved today as the TOUR announced an addition to their 2018 calendar, the Osprey Valley Open. In doing so they also adjusted the schedule previously floated out publicly, pushing a Quebec event back on the calendar to better fit the circuit’s route.

The new tournament, a first in the Greater Toronto region since the PGA TOUR acquired the operation, will take place on July 19-22 over the Toot course at the 54-hole Osprey Valley facility.

The Toot is the most traditional of the three layouts on the property where Doug Carrick laid out all the courses; it is a parkland style test stretching back to 7,151 yards.

In conjunction with the addition of this tournament to the 2018 schedule, the Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval is moving to a previously open date on the schedule, September 6-9, at Elm Ridge Country Club in L’Île-Bizard, Quebec.

“We’re pleased to add the Osprey Valley Open to our 2018 schedule and look forward to a long and lasting partnership with this beautiful facility,” said Mackenzie Tour President Jeff Monday. “We’re certainly happy to be playing in the Greater Toronto Area for the first time, and we think our players will love what they see once they arrive on the property.”

The Osprey Valley Open will be the seventh tournament on the schedule and features a $200,000 purse, with $36,000 going to the winner. The Osprey Valley Open will be played the week prior to the PGA TOUR’s RBC Canadian Open, Canada’s national open set for July 26-29 at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario. The top-three players on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit following the conclusion of the Osprey Valley Open will receive invitations to play in the RBC Canadian Open.

“We are delighted to be welcoming a Mackenzie Tour event to Osprey Valley. Hosting some of the world’s top up-and-coming players this summer provides us a wonderful opportunity to showcase what we believe makes Osprey Valley such a special place,” said Osprey Valley President Chris Humeniuk. “We are looking forward to working with the Mackenzie Tour and launching a successful event.”

When the Mackenzie Tour initially released its 2018 schedule, it had not announced the tournament that would fill in the September 6-9 dates. The Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval moved to the early September dates to allow for a better flow to the schedule.

The Quebec-based event will be hosted at the Elm Ridge Country Club in Ile Bizard for the very frst time. The host organization will be the Circuit Canada Pro Tour (CCPT).

“The members of Elm Ridge Country Club are honored and pleased to host the Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval. We are looking forward to welcoming the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada players and all golf fans and enthusiasts to our most special and accommodating club for an unparalleled golf show,” said Randy Moncrieff, Elm Ridge General Manager. “It is also a pleasure to partner with the sponsors, Mackenzie Investments and Jaguar Laval, as well with the charity involved, CHU Ste-Justine Foundation.”

“I know the players love traveling to the Montreal area, and they will certainly find Elm Ridge to be not only an enjoyable place to play but a great test of golf, as well,” Monday added.

The 2018 Mackenzie Tour season gets underway on May 31 at the Freedom 55 Financial Open at Point Grey Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia. The 13-tournament schedule concludes September 13-16 in London, Ontario, for the Freedom 55 Financial Championship.