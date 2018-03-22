What's New?

Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Announces Full 2018 Schedule…Almost

March 22, 2018 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

The full schedule for the 2018 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada has been revealed.

After the opening five Qualifying Schools, the circuit will cross the country in a series of thirteen individual events, including new ones in Lethbridge (Alberta), Windsor (Ontario) and an event in September that is still coming together.

“We are delighted to share the 2018 schedule and the progress it represents with our largest number of tournaments yet and an increase in prize funds. We are so pleased with the accomplishments of our host organizations and our partnerships with sponsors, particularly our Umbrella Sponsor Mackenzie Investments, as we head into our sixth season,” said Mackenzie Tour President Jeff Monday. “We look forward to another great season of players competing to advance their careers towards the PGA TOUR while we continue to build on the $3.2 million raised for charity since 2013.”

A key component of the new schedule is a bump to the purses by some $25,000 per event, which will be welcomed heartily by the players.

As in year’s past the Mackenzie Tour will continue to be the pathway to the PGA TOUR with the Order of Merit winner will be fully exempt on the Web.com Tour for the following season, with Nos. 2-5 earning conditional status. Those players Nos. 2-10 will also earn an exemption into the Final Stage of the Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament, while Nos. 11-20 on the Order of Merit will earn an exemption into the Qualifying Tournament’s Second Stage.

Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada 2018 Schedule

Tournament Venue Location Date
Freedom 55 Financial Open Point Grey G&CC Vancouver, B.C. May 28-June 3
Bayview Place DCBank Open

presented by Times Colonist

 Uplands GC Victoria, B.C. June 4-10
GolfBC Championship Gallagher’s Canyon G&CC Kelowna, B.C. June 11-17
Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open Paradise Canyon GC Lethbridge, Alta. June 18-24
Windsor Championship Ambassador G&CC Windsor, Ont. July 2-8
Staal Foundation Open

presented by Tbaytel

 Whitewater GC Thunder Bay, Ont. July 9-15
Mackenzie Investments Open
presented by Jaguar Laval		 Les Quatres Domaines GC Montreal, Que. July 16-22
Syncrude Oil Country Championship

presented by AECON

 Edmonton Petroleum G&CC Edmonton, Alta. July 30-August 5
ATB Financial Classic Country Hills G&CC Calgary, Alta. August 6-12
Players Cup Southwood G&CC Winnipeg, Man. August 13-19
Cape Breton Open Bell Bay GC Baddeck, N.S. August 27-September 2
TBA TBA TBA September 3-9
Freedom 55 Financial Championship Highland CC London, Ont. September 10-16
Aruba Cup
Match play vs. PGA TOUR Latinoamérica		 Tierra del Sol Resort & Golf Aruba December 13-15

 

