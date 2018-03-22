Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Announces Full 2018 Schedule…Almost

The full schedule for the 2018 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada has been revealed.

After the opening five Qualifying Schools, the circuit will cross the country in a series of thirteen individual events, including new ones in Lethbridge (Alberta), Windsor (Ontario) and an event in September that is still coming together.

“We are delighted to share the 2018 schedule and the progress it represents with our largest number of tournaments yet and an increase in prize funds. We are so pleased with the accomplishments of our host organizations and our partnerships with sponsors, particularly our Umbrella Sponsor Mackenzie Investments, as we head into our sixth season,” said Mackenzie Tour President Jeff Monday. “We look forward to another great season of players competing to advance their careers towards the PGA TOUR while we continue to build on the $3.2 million raised for charity since 2013.”

A key component of the new schedule is a bump to the purses by some $25,000 per event, which will be welcomed heartily by the players.

As in year’s past the Mackenzie Tour will continue to be the pathway to the PGA TOUR with the Order of Merit winner will be fully exempt on the Web.com Tour for the following season, with Nos. 2-5 earning conditional status. Those players Nos. 2-10 will also earn an exemption into the Final Stage of the Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament, while Nos. 11-20 on the Order of Merit will earn an exemption into the Qualifying Tournament’s Second Stage.

Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada 2018 Schedule