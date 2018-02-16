Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Headed Back To Windsor, Ontario

High level professional golf is back in the Rose City.

It was officially announced on Friday, February 16 that the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada will return to Windsor for the playing of the Windsor Championship. A multi-year agreement was reached with a local group that will see the $200,00 purse event begin with a 2018 tournament on July 2-8. The host facility will be the Ambassador Golf Club.

The tournament is cooperative effort within the community with Marty Komsa, the recently retired, long-time CEO of the Windsor Family Credit Union. taking the reigns of the organizing committee. The Director of Golf Operations at Ambassador Golf Club, Adam Wagner, will manage the logistics.

To make the event happen the group delved deep into the community to come up with six founding partners, including the City of Windsor itself. Joining them will be Windsor Family Credit Union, Cypher Systems Group, Sun-Brite Foods Inc., Fahri Holdings Corporation, and the Ambassador Golf Club.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be launching a new tournament this year in Windsor,” said Mackenzie Tour President Jeff Monday. “Thanks to the support of the event’s Founding Partners, as well as community leaders Marty Komsa and Mayor Drew Dilkens, we’re elated that this event has become a reality this season, and we believe the tournament is well-positioned to make a positive community impact for years to come. Golf fans in the area can expect to see some outstanding competition on the course and I’m confident that the players will thoroughly enjoy the course and community this July.”

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, a community-based hospice village which provides compassionate care to improve quality of life, will receive net proceeds from the tournament as the event’s official charity, with a minimum donation of $100,000 set for the first year of the event.

“We are pleased to welcome the Mackenzie Tour to Windsor this July. Windsor continues to attract a multitude of sporting events and we are excited to include a PGA TOUR Canada event on our resume. The charitable donation component of this event will benefit the Hospice and the Windsor-Essex community for years to come,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Ambassador, a 7033-yard Tom McBroom design, opened in 2005 and has played host to some of the provinces top amateur events. And it is not unfamiliar ground for the top Canadian-based pro tour. The club previously hosted the Mackenzie Tour’s Freedom 55 Financial Championship in 2011.

“The opportunity to host some of the world’s top up-and-coming players this July at Ambassador is truly exciting, and we’re confident they will love the course’s outstanding conditions, challenging layout and welcoming amenities. We’re looking forward to working with the Mackenzie Tour and members of the community as we aim to bring a world-class tournament to Windsor this year,” said Wagner.

The complete 2018 Mackenzie Tour schedule has yet to be released but the TOUR notes the Windsor event will be the 5th on the calendar. They say the full list will be made available in the coming weeks.