Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada Wraps Up Season In London, Ontario

LONDON, ONT – The concluding event of the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, the Canada Life Championship, played out on Sunday at the Highland Country Club.

Taking top honours was American Patrick Fishburn, who crafted rounds of 67,66, 64, and 64 (-21) for the week to earn his first Mackenzie Tour title.

The 64 in the final round was necessary with many players in pursuit of the title but ultimately Fishburn prevailed by three shot over David Pastore.

The victory also brought extra rewards to the 27 year-old Fishburn, as he moved from 11th in the Order of Merit to 5th place, giving him Conditional Status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2020. It will be his first time having status on that circuit.

Barjon Tops Order of Merit

With the completion of the season, the final Order of Merit for the Mackenzie Tour was decided. That determines the status earned by players for both the Korn Ferry Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying.

Paul Barjon was the undisputed leader on the TOUR throughout 2019 and he maintained his #1 position with a tie for 27th in London.

For the season Barjon earned $127,336 in 12 events, enough to beat out Canadian Taylor Pendrith by just $2,746 for the Player of The Year Award.

For his success Barjon becomes fully exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2020. During his 2019 campaign he did not miss a cut on PGA TOUR Canada, had two victories and eight top-ten finishes.

“Finishing No. 1 was obviously the target at the beginning of the year. Whether I could do it or not was definitely a question mark. You always want to be the first guy, but it’s hard to put that into your mind that you can do it,” said Barjon after receiving his Player of the Year trophy. “I wish I had played better this week, but it was a great experience to play as No. 1 throughout the week and still a great accomplishment to finish first and get full Korn Ferry Tour status for next year.”

Pendrith joins the players in the #2 through #5 positions on the final Order of Merit who will receive Conditional Status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020.

“THE FIVE” are Paul Barjon, Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp, Loren Chans, and Patrick Fishburn.

The players finishing 6th – 10th on the Order of Merit earn exemptions into the finals of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying. Those five players are: Hayden Buckley, David Pastore, Dawson Armstrong, Greyson Sigg, and Jonathan Garrick.

Pendrith The Top Canadian

A two-time TOUR winner in 2019, Richmond Hill, Ontario’s Taylor Pendrith earned honours as the Canada Life Canadian Player of the Year for the second time in four years.

Narrowly missing out on the top spot in the Order of Merit, Pendrith had a breakout season as he was recovered from injury and feeling like he had improved many areas of his game, including his putting and mental game.

His ascent to the Korn Ferry Tour will make it the second time he has played full-time on that circuit.

“Obviously I’ve had a great year with two wins, and I’ve been playing some really good golf,” said Pendrith. “I started off great and didn’t have the weekend I was hoping for but I was there until the end. I was grinding. The putts didn’t go in today, but overall, great year. I’m super excited to be finishing in the top five and hopefully have a great year next year.”

Six times this season Pendrith was the Canadian Player of the Week at Mackenzie Tour Events, earning a $2,500 reward each time. For the annual award he received a $25,00 prize from Canada Life.