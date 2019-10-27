Canada’s Maddie Szeryk Surging at LPGA Q-Series

The lone Canadian playing in the LPGA Q-Series, Maddie Szeryk, has moved into a good position after four rounds of play in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Szeryk, a veteran of Team Canada and a dual Canadian-American citizen, started her play in the eight-round even slowly, with scores of 73 and 73. She turned it around for the next two rounds over the Pinehurst #6 course with consecutive scores of 68.

She shares 32nd place in the 98-player field.

The second half of the tournament resumes on October 30th at the Pinehurst #9 course.

There is a cut after the 6th round of the 144-hole cumulative scoring event.

At the conclusion of the two-segment tournament, the top 45 players will earn Category 14 membership on the LPGA Tour. Those from 20th-45th position also earn Category C status on the Symetra Tour.

The event also has a $150,000 purse.

In 2019 Szeryk played her first season as professional, recording four top-ten finishes on the Symetra Tour, earning $57,983 and finishing 19th in the Volvik Race For The Card.