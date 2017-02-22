Madoc Area Golf Course Up For Sale

If you are a proponent of the 12 hole golf course movement, now is your chance to own one.

The 12-hole West Highland Golf Course in Madoc, Ontario has been listed for sale.

Royal Lepage Terrequity Realty in Toronto has the listing for the golf course that shows a $795,000 asking price for the 18 year-old golf course. Madoc is about thirty minutes north of Belleville and an hour east of Peterborough near the junction of Highway 7 and Highway 62.

Included in the price is a 96 acre property and the 3670 yard, par 47 golf course that the owners, Diane and Robert De Jong, say can be expanded to 18 holes.

Also part of the deal is the clubhouse, a maintenance shop and 29 golf carts, a storage building, and a 1350 square foot living quarters with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It should be a turnkey deal if you want to operate it as a golf course; all equipment, inventory, and the LCBO licence are also listed as part of the transaction.

Why is the course up for sale? We don’t know the answer to that but for those wanting to play out their dream of owning a golf course, and a 12 hole one at that, the opportunity awaits.