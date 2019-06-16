Making History: Brooke Henderson Wins 9th LPGA Title

It’s a mark she began to think about last year and now Brooke Henderson has achieved it. The 21-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ontario is now the winningest Canadian ever on either the LPGA or PGA TOUR.

The 8th ranked player in the work achieved the mark at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, a tournament she previously won in 2017. She did in on Father’s Day with her father and coach, Dave in attendance.

“It’s really cool. This is actually my third win on Father’s Day so I need more of those but I am so grateful for everything he and my mom have done for Britt and I. It really is a family event. I’m so happy; I’m really grateful for everything and I just want to wish everyone Happy Father’s Day,” said a thoughtful Henderson minutes after closing out the victory.

Henderson tied the mark of eight wins set by Sandra Post, Mike Weir, and George Knudson this past April with a victory at the Lotte Championship.

The 9th victory is a hardly something she had in mind just a few years ago, as she explained after the Lotte victory in Hawaii.

“When I was younger it was just a goal to be on the LPGA TOUR, to win my first event,” said Henderson. “And when that happened and I won my first major the year after, things kind of just started to fall into place. I knew the record was eight. Just kept creeping toward it the last three years, which was really exciting.”

On Sunday, Henderson took a two-shot lead into the final round in Grand Rapids, Michigan at -19.

While she had no shortage of challengers for the title, the Canadian and 8th ranked player in the world was able to hold them all off for her historic 9th LPGA win and 15th professional title overall.

She completed play at -21, a slim one stroke margin over the foursome of Nasa Hataoka, Su Oh, Lexi Thompson, and Brittany Altamore.

Henderson’s 2016 Olympic teammate Alena Sharp also had a good week. She finished -13 in a share of 9th place.

In her return to the TOUR from a wrist injury Calgary’s Jaclyn Lee tied for 70th while Quebec’s Anne-Catherine Tanguay was one stroke further back in a tie for 74th.

Henderson will now move to 2nd place in the year-long Race to The CME Globe and her Rolex World Ranking will improve come Monday when it is updated.

Final Leaderboard

The LPGA will now head to Minnesota and the Hazeltine National Golf Club for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Henderson won that title in 2016.

Brooke Henderson LPGA Victories